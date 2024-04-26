It's hard to be mad at Max in May 2024. Why you ask? Well, for starters, they're adding the whole library of Mad Max films for your binging needs, so you can catch up before the theatrical release of the latest installment, Furiosa, due later this month. And if it's originals you're craving, Max has season three of the critically acclaimed comedy series Hacks premiering on May 3. There's also a new stand up special from Nikki Glaser. On the drama side, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School drops on May 9. And on the film front, the biographical sports drama The Iron Claw stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson as 1980s professional wrestling's Von Erich brothers and starts streaming on May 10. Plenty of other new entries as well, so be sure to check out the full list below!
New releases on Max: May 2024 (full schedule)
May 1
All About My Mother
Black Christmas
Crank
Crank: High Voltage
The Dead Don't Die
Don Jon
Eddie the Eagle
The Edge
The Florida Project
Genius
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 35 (Food Network)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Jack and the Beanstalk
Jersey Boys
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
The Lighthouse
Mad Max
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (TLC)
Poltergeist (2015)
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Silver Linings Playbook
Sisters
The Upside of Anger
Wild Mountain Thyme
Wonderland
May 2
Hacks, Season 3 (Max Original)
Selena + Restaurant, Season 1 (Food Network)
Six Is Not A Crowd (Felices Los 6), Season 1 (Max Original)
Turtles All the Way Down (Max Original)
May 3
Batwheels, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)
Stop Making Sense (A24 2023 Re-Release)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
Zillow Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)
May 4
America's Backyard Gold, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)
May 5
People Magazine Killer Investigates, Season 1 (ID)
May 6
Mini Beat Power Rockers, S4B
Next Baking Master: Paris, Season 1 (Food Network)
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 4 (Animal Planet)
May 7
Mecum Full Throttle: Houston TX 2024 (Motor Trend)
Outdaughtered, Season 10 (TLC)
May 8
In Pursuit with John Walsh, Season 5 (ID)
Stupid Pet Tricks, Season 1 (TBS)
May 9
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max Original)
May 10
The Iron Claw
May 11
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die (HBO Original)
May 12
Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes (Discovery Channel)
Naked and Afraid XL, Season 10 (Discovery Channel)
May 13
SMILING FRIENDS, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Summer Baking Championship, Season 2 (Food Network)
May 14
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 5 (TLC)
May 15
Botched Bariatrics, Season 1 (TLC)
Ghost Adventures, Season 28 (Discovery Channel)
Home Sweet Rome (Max Original)
Sleepless
May 16
Murder in the Heartland (ID)
May 17
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 15 (Discovery Channel)
May 18
Design Down Under, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
May 19
Ciao House, Season 2 (Food Network)
May 20
Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight, Limited Series (CNN Original Series)
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A (HBO Original)
May 21
Elephants vs. Man with Nick Paton Walsh (CNN Original)
Hell on Earth: The Verónica Case (La Mano En El Fuego) (Max Original)
May 22
Moonshiners: Master Distiller (Discovery Channel)
May 23
Last Chance Garage, Season 1 (Motor Trend)
Romário: The Guy (Romário: O Cara), Season 1 (Max Original)
Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted, Season 2 (Motor Trend)
Thirst with Shay Mitchell (Max Original)
May 24
Caught: Wild and Weird America (Discovery Channel)
Diary of an Old Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
May 25
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America (Discovery Channel)
May 26
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
May 27
90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 3
Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)
May 29
Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 4 (ID)
MoviePass, MovieCrash (HBO Original)
Traces of Love (Evidências Do Amor) (Max Original)
May 30
Outchef'd, Season 3 (Food Network)
May 31
Gold Rush: Parker's Trail, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
That's everything coming to Max in May 2024. See you next month!