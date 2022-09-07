Matt Eberflus drops truth bomb on Trey Lance ahead of QB’s showdown vs. Justin Fields

Trey Lance isn’t exactly a new face in the NFL, but he is about to make his debut as a full-time starter for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on the road. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has an idea how good of a player Lance is, but that seems to be the limit of what he knows about the 49ers’ plan in using the second-year quarterback this year.

Via Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News:

“You’re projecting a little bit,” said Eberflus, who was the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021 before he became the Bears’ coach in January. “You have to project how they’re going to use the young man and where they’re going to use them in their offense. We certainly have an idea of what this offense looks like. But how they’re going to use him, no one really knows. You have to use your rules, have your calls and make sure you’re sound.”

Trey Lance has taken over the starting gig over for the 49ers, supplanting Jimmy Garropolo as the team’s QB1. Garropolo is still with San Francisco, though, so there remains a reason for him to constantly look over his shoulder while trying to maintain a high level of performance on the field. As for the Bears, they are also set with Justin Fields as their full-time starter. They had Andy Dalton starting for the team in the 2021 opener, but it did not take long before Justin Field was able to wrestle the QB1 role away from the veteran.