Trey Lance’s honest reaction to Jimmy Garoppolo contract extension with 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract with the San Francisco 49ers recently received a concerning update. According to Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Trey Lance was “a little annoyed in the immediate aftermath” of Jimmy G’s restructured contract with the Niners. The deal automatically made Garoppolo one of the highest paid backup QBs in the NFL.

However, nobody expected Lance to love the idea of Garoppolo sticking around. Lance and Garoppolo may have a great relationship. There are no rumors of tension between the two 49ers QBs. But Garoppolo’s presence in San Francisco will lead to consistent rumors all season long. Any time Trey Lance struggles or has a bad game, Jimmy Garoppolo replacement rumors will immediately begin to gain traction.

Jimmy G was expected to be traded by almost everyone following last season. However, the 49ers ultimately never found a trade partner for the veteran QB. There were stirrings that he could be released ahead of Week 1 of the season. But the team opted to keep him in the fold.

In the end, Garoppolo’s presence in San Francisco could benefit Trey Lance.

Lance is preparing for his first full season as the 49ers starting quarterback. Garoppolo is someone with plenty of experience at the position. He could help Lance by giving him advice and simply having his back. Regardless, it is not surprising by any means to hear that Lance may have been “a little annoyed” by the 49ers decision.

Trey Lance and San Francisco will kickoff their season against the Bears in Chicago on Sunday.