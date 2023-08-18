The Chicago Bears will face off against the Indianapolis Colts in their second preseason game on Saturday. Despite playing in Week 1 of the preseason, Bears quarterback Justin Fields will not suit up against the Colts, and head coach Matt Eberflushas an explanation why, reports BearDigest's Gene Chamberlain.

“He's not playing and the selected starters that we have are not playing in the game because of the work that we've done here. We decided that last night. That's what we're going with.”

The work that Justin Fields and the Bears have done ‘here' referred to by Matt Eberflus is within the two joint practices that they had with the Colts this week. Eberflus and the Bears coaching staff believe that the starters got enough game-replicated reps that it is enough to not risk suiting them up on Saturday.

“It's invaluable. (Colts coach) Shane (Steichen) and I were talking about it the other day. It's really like playing two preseason games with your guys in a safe environment. So it's really that. … You think about it, that's two extra preseason games. If they let me do it again I'd do it again next week. I really like it.”

Eberflus stresses that the joint practice sessions with the Colts were something that the Bears really enjoyed because it mimicked preseason games with a much lesser risk of players sustaining an injury. This is especially true for Fields, as it is well known that quarterbacks are off limits during practice.

Tune into the Bears vs Colts game on Saturday for another Week 2 installment of the NFL preseason. It might not be the most exciting of contests for Bears fans, as it will not include Justin Fields and the starters.