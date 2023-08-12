Chicago Bears fans have suffered through more lackluster offensive play than anyone cares to admit, so naturally they absolutely lost it when offeason acquisition DJ Moore took a Justin Fields' screen pass 62 yards into the end zone in Saturday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Fans were ignited in an instant. Who says it's only preseason?

If anyone needed last-minute convincing to buy a new Moore jersey, they likely got it after the 26-year-old wide receiver's dynamic play. Spending five seasons with the Carolina Panthers made him easy to underrate, but the former first-round pick finds himself in an intriguing situation alongside Fields. Is this the next great NFL duo and saving grace for Chicago football?

Many fans seem to think so. “Nah that Fields to Moore connection will be absolute cinema with all due respect,” Chappie (happy steelers and suns fan) tweeted during the game.

Justin Fields will be a top 10 QB this year — ⁸ (@8forMVP) August 12, 2023

OH MY GOD WHY DID THE PANTHERS TRADE HIM. FRAUD FRANCHISE — GottiDevon (@GottidevonR) August 12, 2023

A bit much? Maybe so, but this fan base and city is entitled to some hysterics. Chicago has lacked a clear direction for a while and has been defined by a generally bland brand of football in recent years. Those days may soon be over.



The biggest question surrounding Justin Fields is his ability to consistently throw the ball downfield. Well, his No. 1 receiver might answer those questions on his own if he can break loose for more big touchdowns. DJ Moore is the shot in the arm the Bears offense desperately needs.



General manager Ryan Poles has crafted a roster that, at the very least, should be fun to watch. Preseason or not, that is nothing to take lightly.

