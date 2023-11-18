Justin Fields has a lot to prove for the Bears, but Matt Eberflus believes he is more than capable of standing out in his return to action

The Chicago Bears are laboring through another ugly campaign, but on the bright side, they will be getting their starting quarterback in Justin Fields back for their Week 11 contest with the Detroit Lions after he missed the past four games with a thumb injury. And if you ask his head coach Matt Eberflus, he believes that Fields has a great opportunity to prove his worth to the Bears.

Fields has been decent in the six games he's played this season (100/162, 1201 YDS, 11 TD, 6 INT, 47 CAR, 237 YDS, 1 TD), but it's telling that Chicago has won one game with him under center, and two with Tyson Bagent filling in for him. With the Bears staring at a pair of high first-round draft picks, some are wondering if Fields is running out of time to prove himself, but Eberlus believes that even if that is the case, Fields has what it takes to deliver.

“I think seven weeks is enough time to show consistency and for him to be the high performer that we expect him to be. I know he's had some good performances this year, certainly the last few have been solid.” – Matt Eberflus, ESPN

Justin Fields may just be fighting for his job over the next few weeks

Fields has shown potential, but whether it be his struggles to stay on the field, or his inconsistency when he's played, it's tough to tell whether or not Chicago should truly invest in him to be their quarterback of the future. And with the Bears owning their own first round draft pick, and the Carolina Panthers, in the 2024 NFL Draft, they could have a great shot to invest in the quarterback position this upcoming offseason if they wanted to do so.

When you combine that with the solid play of Bagent in Fields' absence, it's looking like this could be a crucial stretch for him when it comes to his future with the Bears. Eberflus doesn't seem too worried about Fields' situation, but if he continues to be unable to lead Chicago to wins, the front office could have a very difficult decision to make after the 2023 season concludes.