The Chicago Bears and Roquan Smith had a public falling-out of sorts prior to the start of the season. After contract negotiations between the two sides failed, Smith publicly requested a trade from the team. Eventually, though, the All-Pro linebacker returned to the roster with one goal in mind: prove that he’s worth every penny he’s asking for.

So, how does Roquan Smith feel about how his ‘bet on yourself’ season is going? Well, the Bears linebacker seems to be doing pretty good for himself. The key, according to Smith, is his attention to detail and trust in his teammates. (via Chicago Sun Times)

‘‘Just reading my keys, watching film, trusting my teammates that they’re going to be in the right place at the right time,’’ Smith said. ‘‘I was just shooting my shot.’’

Roquan Smith’s season started off pretty quietly, all things considered. He did record 0.5 sacks in the Bears’ season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers, but other than than, nothing stood out. Against the Houston Texans in Week 3, though, Smith finally showed what he’s capable of in games.

Smith recorded a team-high 16 tackles for the Bears against the Texans in Week 3. Two of those tackles were actually TFLs, his firsts of the season. Roquan Smith’s game-sealing interception was also the first of this season. It’s a great sign that the All-Pro linebacker is finally finding his groove again.

The Bears are heading into Week 4 in good spirits after a 2-1 start to the year. They’re going up against a New York Giants team that has seen some struggles at the quarterback position. Can Smith capitalize on this again?