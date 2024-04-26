It's official! Caleb Williams is now a member of the Chicago Bears. Ryan Poles has done his job in securing their quarterback of the future. The next step is to secure some pieces around him and make sure that he gets properly trained by Matt Eberflus. But, before all of that starts. They needed one thing out of the 2024 NFL Draft's first overall pick: enthusiasm. He showed all of that and more when he was on stage with Roger Goodell.
Caleb Williams was screaming his heart out after getting picked first in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former USC quarterback was hyped after his dreams came true and he heard his name on the stage. It was already a foregone conclusion that he was headed to the Bears once the NFL Draft order was set. But, that did not take away from the fact that this will only happen once in his life. So, he soaked it all in.
Caleb Williams showing emotion as he walks out the tunnnel on draft night.
Caleb Williams had shown a lot of promise back in college. He notched the Heisman Trophy back in 2022 and was also an All-Ameican and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. The fact that he also had to switch programs from Oklahoma to USC made his consistent star-level production very impressive.
Throughout just three seasons in college, Williams proved why the Bears not picking him first was a mistake. He totaled 10,082 passing yards on an astounding 66.9% completion percentage. His passes also net an average gain of 9.2 yards per attempt. All of this mixed with 93 passing touchdowns and just 14 interceptions make him the clear-cut best player in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
What's next for the Bears QB?
A lot of great NFL Draft prospects enter the league very eager. They make declarations about wanting to start immediately or being an All-Pro type of player as soon as possible. Williams did not jump on the idea of running Matt Eberflus' system too fast. Instead, he might just start by developing good team chemistry with everyone in the Bears system, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.
“Learn all my teammates' names, and their families, learn the playbook, and get ready to go win games,” Williams said about his goals after getting picked.
The former USC football star has a lot of people rallying behind him. With the help of Ryan Poles, he will now join the likes of Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift to form a scary offensive squad. He has his priorities straight which Bears fans might surely love. Hopefully, his enthusiasm and collected demeanor will net his team more wins down the line such that they can go back into Super Bowl contention.
