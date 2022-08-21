‘I’ve busted my a– here’: Roquan Smith sounds off on beefing with Bears brass

The Chicago Bears have avoided a crisis… for now. The fanbase was left in shambles when long-time star linebacker Roquan Smith demanded a trade from the team. Smith cited dissatisfaction with how the team handled contract negotiations. For him, he felt like the Bears were trying to low-ball him even after his All-Pro efforts.

As of now, Roquan Smith has committed to playing out his contract with the Bears. However, that doesn’t mean that Smith has forgotten his gripes with the front office. Speaking to reporters, the All-Pro linebacker was candid in his comments about how contract negotiations went down. (via Reddit)

“I think it was more so not coming to an agreement when I feel like I’ve busted my ass here and not being rewarded with something I thought I rightfully deserved.”

On one hand, it’s easy to see where Smith is coming from. The linebacker has been one of the most important parts of the Bears defense in the last few years. His efforts on the field has been recognized by his peers, both through word of mouth and through accolades. Paying him what he wants seems like the logical option.

However, it’s also possible that the Bears don’t exactly see him as part of their long-term plans. By the looks of things, they are heading into a pretty deep rebuild. Paying an off-ball linebacker copious amounts of money is a sure-fire way of hamstringing your financial flexibility down the line.

We will see how the Bears deal with the Roquan Smith situation once his deal is up. Will he be franchise tagged and then traded to a different team? Or will the team just let him go for free?