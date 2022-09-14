The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have one of the most storied rivalries in the NFL. And after Aaron Rodger’s comments last season, it seemed to reach new levels. But Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and linebacker Roquan Smith are taking a different approach.

During a recent conversation with reporters, first-year head coach Eberflus spoke about his approach to the Packers this season. Specifically, he noted that he knows how one-sided it has been in the past.

According to Bear Digest writer Gene Chamberlain, Eberflus stated, “Yeah, I mean, I mean sure, I hear things and all that. We’re taking this one game at a time so I know that’s coach cliché but we’re going to focus on us. This is going to be about our football team, about how we operate, how we play, and what we do.”

Eberflus is choosing to not get pulled into the history of these two teams. Specifically regarding the Packers QB1.

During the two teams first meeting last season, Rodgers made his feelings towards the Bears known. The MVP-winning quarterback yelled, “I still own you.” after scoring a rushing touchdown in the contest. This statement stuck out as he has been dominant towards the franchise in the past.

Roquan Smith understands what the Bears may be getting into this weekend. Especially with how Rodgers is known to play after a loss.

Smith stated, “Pissed off him, get the best version of him, and then we get the dub and it will be even sweeter.”

Smith went on to share a similar sentiment to that of his head coach Eberflus. He is also only worried about this Bears team and not what is going on around them.

Smith said, “But hey, we just go down there and I’m just focused on Sunday, going over there, Lambeau, and doing what it do. National TV. Should be a big game. Excited to make some plays.”

The Bears look to make a drastic shift this season. After taking down the San Francisco 49ers in week one, the team is on the right course. A victory against the Packers in primetime could take this team to another level.