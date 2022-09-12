Bears players bold statements after win over 49ers will hype up fans

The Chicago Bears emerged victorious in their season opener over the San Francisco 49ers. The Bears defense particularly impressed, holding the 49ers to just 10 points in Chicago’s 19-10 victory. Safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive end Dominique Robinson commented on the win and their performance after the game, per Yahoo Sports.

“We’re just letting people know how skilled we are,” Brisker said. “We can keep getting better, you know. It’s just the first game, you know. We just going to keep building and getting better and make sure we are doing everything right for this team.”

Jaquan Brisker, a rookie, believes the Bears youthful defense has more talent than people anticipated. He later discussed how it felt to play in his first NFL game.

“When I first got out there, I was like, ‘Hold up! This is my for real first game.’ I had kind of forgot, but as long as I got back out there. I love playing football. That’s what I love to do. So as long as I was out there, I was good.”

Dominique Robinson recorded 1.5 sacks and 7 total tackles in the Bears win. He explained how the label of rookie is purely a title.

“A rookie is just a title,” Robinson said. “I got drafted. I’m here to play football. I showed them that I can play football and I made the 53-man roster. So that’s what I’m doing.”

The Bears may be able to shock some people in 2022. The defense will be tested next week with a matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.