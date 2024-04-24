The Beatles‘ Ringo Starr is the underrated member of the group. Paul McCartney and John Lennon are known for their songwriting prowess. George Harrison wrote iconic guitar licks. However, Starr recently discussed his “impossible” drumming task.
Speaking to The Associated Press, Starr brought attention to him playing a right-handed drum kit as a lefty.
“I am left-handed, born left-handed, and my grandmother decided the devil had me,” Starr said. “People try and follow the fills I do, say, it's impossible [chuckles], because I'm using this hand. You know, I can go around the drums — if I'm going tom, tom, floor tom.”
Ringo Starr says it's "impossible" to play the drums the way he does. The former Beatle is left-handed and uses a right-handed drum kit. pic.twitter.com/1YrDcqMjmi
— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 22, 2024
He then demonstrated with air drums why it's a difficult, or “impossible,” task to follow. “If I'm leading, I can only come from the floor tom around, you know? But it's helped me,” he said. “Just so the handicap is worthwhile.”
Whether or not Starr's comments resonate is up to all of the drummers out there. His fellow Beatle, Paul McCartney, is also a lefty and is known for his signature left-handed Höfner Violin Bass. Granted, drumming is a different ball game.
Ringo Starr and the Beatles
As a part of the Beatles, Starr recorded 13 studio albums. Starr served as the drummer of the band up until its breakup in 1970. Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison were also a part of the band.
They were only together for a decade, but the Beatles left their mark. Not only did they record iconic songs, they expanded their range to film as well with films such as A Hard Day's Night and Help. All four members went on to have lengthy solo careers.
While primarily a drummer, Starr also contributed vocals on several occasions. He is most known for singing “Yellow Submarine” and “With a Little Help From My Friends.” Those songs were credited to the Lennon-McCartney duo, but Starr also wrote his own original songs.
“Don't Pass Me By,” and more importantly, “Octopus's Garden,” were written by Star himself. He also sang “Boys” and cover of “Act Naturally” on Help.
After the Beatles dissolved in 1970, Starr continued his solo career. He has released 20 studio albums to date, his most recent being in 2019 with What's My Name. A few of his notable solo songs include “Don't Pass Me By” and “Photograph,” which he co-wrote with fellow Beatle Harrison.
Beginning in 1989, the same year McCartney began touring as a solo act, Star formed a supergroup, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band. There have been several iterations of the group since its conception. Current members include Colin Hay, Harnish Stuart, and Edgar Winter.
Former members include the likes of the Eagles' Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, Billy Preston (who recorded songs with the Beatles for Let It Be), and Peter Frampton.