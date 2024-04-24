For the first time, Paul McCartney and Wings‘ One Hand Clapping bootleg live album will be released officially.
The former Beatle announced the new remaster, which will be released on June 14.
“The wait is over: with the June 14 release of One Hand Clapping, one of the most bootlegged live albums in musical history, will finally receive a proper release,” the announcement read. “In August 1974, when Band on the Run was enjoying a seven-week consecutive #1 stint at the top of the UK album charts, Paul McCartney and Wings headed to Abbey Road Studios for the filming of a video documentary and possible live studio album — One Hand Clapping.
“Despite overwhelming demand for newly recorded material from the biggest band in the world at the time, One Hand Clapping was never officially released,” it continued.
The album was recorded over four days and directed by David Litchfield. As the announcement points out, in the decades since, bits and pieces from the sessions have been bootlegged. In fact, some tracks have appeared on official McCartney releases throughout the years as well.
Several formats will be released. One Hand Clapping will be released on digital platforms, and McCartney's website also has a CD and a double vinyl edition up for pre-order as well. There is also a double vinyl that includes a bonus 7″ record with 5 previously unreleased solo acoustic tracks recorded at Abbey Road.
One Hand Clapping tracklist
In addition to the release announcement, McCartney also unveiled the tracklist for the album. It features all of Wings' hits at the time in addition to McCartney's solo material.
At the time it was recorded, Wings had yet to embark on the “Wings Over the World” tour. Songs like “Band on the Run” and “Jet” hadn't been played for audiences yet. So, One Hand Clapping captures the earliest performances of them. The album also features brief performances of the Beatles' “Let It Be” and a medley of “The Long and Winding Road”/”Lady Madonna.”
Check out the full tracklist below.
Disc 1
- “One Hand Clapping”
- “Jet”
- “Soily”
- “C Moon”/”Little Woman Love”
- “Maybe I'm Amazed”
- “My Love”
- “Bluebird”
- “Let's Love”
- “All of You”
- “I'll Give You a Ring”
- “Band on the Run”
- “Live and Let Die”
- “Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five”
- “Baby Face”
Disc 2
- “Let Me Roll It”
- “Blue Moon of Kentucky”
- “Power Cut”
- “Love My Baby”
- “Let It Be”
- “The Long and Winding Road/”Lady Madonna”
- “Junior's Farm”
- “Sally G”
- “Tomorrow”
- “Go Now”
- “Wild Life”
- “Hi, Hi, Hi”
Paul McCartney's career
Paul McCartney formed Wings shortly after the Beatles broke up. As a group, Wings released seven albums and embarked on five tours. As a solo artist, McCartney has released 19 studio albums (including Ram with his late wife Linda McCartney).
His most recent album release was 2020's McCartney III. This closed out a trilogy of albums that commenced in 1970 with his McCartney album. He has also released several classical music albums and three as a part of the Fireman (a group he formed with Youth).
Additionally, McCartney has been a touring machine as a solo artist. Since his first solo tour in 1989, McCartney has consistently toured all around the world. His most recent tour, the “Got Back” tour, concluded on December 16, 2023, with a show in Brazil.