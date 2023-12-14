A bold statement from Ja'Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for a crucial game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, and that means that arguably the best two wide receivers in the NFL and former LSU teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are going head-to-head. Naturally, that leads to the wide receivers getting a lot of questions about whether the duo are the two best in the league. Ja'Marr Chase had an unsurprising, but confident response to the question.

“You're asking me that? I feel like I'm not the best. I don't feel like we're the two best. I feel like I'm the best,” Ja'Marr Chase said, via Jeremy Rauch of Fox 19.

"I'm the best. I don't feel like we're the two best. I'm the best." Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson top two? Ja'Marr would only say he's No. 1. (Don't @ Tyreek Hill)#Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/RnSXJnxMKb — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 13, 2023

Chase then was asked who he believes it the second best receiver in the league.

“That's for everybody else to debate,” Chase said, via Rauch.

After the response, Chase was asked if he let Justin Jefferson know that he believes he is the best, and it garnered another funny response.

“Nah, that's pointless. We do this every year with each other. So I mean it's pointless at that point arguing back-and-forth with him,” Chase said, via Rauch.

With the season that Tyreek Hill is having for the Miami Dolphins, some might throw his name into contention for the best receiver in the league. However, it is natural that with a crucial matchup between the Bengals and Vikings coming up on Saturday that Chase was asked about his former LSU teammate in Jefferson.

A win is crucial for both the Bengals and Vikings in their pursuit of a playoff spot.