Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is not expected to miss time despite dealing with an injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive in the AFC playoff hunt even with Joe Burrow being out for the rest of the season. In Week 15, they face the Minnesota Vikings, who announced they will start Nick Mullens and bench Josh Dobbs. The Bengals also had injury concerns regarding star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, although the latest update shows that he should be good to go for the game, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“My understanding is not expected to be a big deal…Nothing that is going to keep him off the field.”

That is good news for the Bengals and Chase, who was dealing with an injury and caught just three passes for 29 yards in the win over the Indianapolis Colts. But, as of now, all signs point to Chase being good for the game against the Vikings.

After losing three straight, the Bengals have won back-to-back games and have seen a surprising output from Jake Browning, who threw for 354 yards and a score against the Jacksonville Jaguars a week before and then another 275 and two scores in the win over the Colts.

Chase has already crossed the 1,000-yard threshold despite his slow outing against the Colts, but he had 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Jaguars, so his relationship with Browning has been decent so far.

The Bengals need to win to keep their hopes alive with six AFC teams holding a 7-6 reocrd. After that, they finish the season with games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.