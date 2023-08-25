Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is looking to have a massive season in 2023 after missing some of 2022 with an injury. If the analysis from Tyler Boyd on Chase's refreshed sense of preparation for 2023 is any indication, then Chase is in store for a legendary year, reports the Cincinnati Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith.

“Ja'Marr [Chase] is just more polished about how he goes about his work day. He doesn't miss treatment. He's not worrying about the wrong things outside of football. He gets here, is locked in and does what he has to do before he gets on the field. Before, he used to just chill, sit around and go play. Now, he takes things more seriously. He has become a vet. It's the same thing with Tee [Higgins].”

The thoughts from Tyler Boyd on how Ja'Marr Chase has grown into a veteran presence will make Bengals fans very happy. Nevertheless, Boyd is no slouch either, and he expects a big season from himself in 2023 as well.

“I know my role. For myself, I want another 1,000 yards. We want one year where all three of us receivers get 1,000 yards. That and a Super Bowl.”

Boyd wants to have a big year alongside Chase and Tee Higgins, supplementing their reputation as one of the best receiver trios in the league. If the Bengals receivers can fulfill expectations for the 2023 NFL regular season, then there is no doubt that Cincinnati will once again have one of the top offensive units in the league.