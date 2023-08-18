The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready for another season. Today, we will discuss why Ja'Marr Chase will hit 75 receptions and 1,000 yards in his third regular season of play. It was a whirlwind year for Chase. Now, he will enter his third season in the league. Chase had a good year, despite dealing with a hairline fracture during the season. Somehow, he did well despite missing four games. Chase finished the year with 87 receptions on 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. Significantly, this followed his rookie season when he had 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

FanDuel believes in Chase so much that they have raised the stakes of him hitting 75 receptions. Ultimately, it's almost a given he will hit 75. The betting line currently sits at 94.5 for Chase. Likewise, the line for receiving yards sits at 1300. The assumption is that he would have hit 1300 yards at minimum had he played in the four games he missed. However, we cannot turn back time. But we do have evidence of his performance in his rookie season.

Here are three reasons why Chase will hit these lofty goals of 75 receptions and 1,000 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase is Matchup Proof

Ja'Marr Chase had at least five receptions in every game last season. Amazingly, that would amount to 85 in the season had he played all 17 games. Chase did it in 13 games. Amazingly, it was a step up from 2021, where he had multiple games of three or fewer catches. Chase even torched the Steelers for 10 receptions on 16 targets, 129 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Additionally, he excelled against the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Chase made some adjustments in his second season. Ultimately, it allowed him to play at a higher level he had not accomplished before. The trick is to run it back and show the world he can do it consistently. Conversely, there is little doubt to anyone now.

The toughest test this season will be against the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, their secondary is weak. The Buffalo Bills will also offer a stiff challenge. Regardless, there are no other teams on his schedule that have the elite cornerback that can stop him.

The Cincinnati Bengals Gave Him Elite Teammates

The Cincinnati Bengals have given Ja'Marr Chase some elite teammates. Therefore, it has allowed him to flourish in an environment where he has not had to carry the team on his back. Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions last year. Additionally, running back Joe Mixon rushed 210 times for 814 yards and seven scores while also catching 60 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. Likewise, Tyler Boyd had 58 receptions for five touchdowns. Defenses must account for all these players when coming up with a game plan. Ultimately, when Burrow goes back to throw, defenses realize that Chase is the first option. But Higgins and Boyd also provide some options for Burrow to go. Then, Mixon can prove to be an option out of the backfield.

Chase does not have to worry about defenses solely focusing on him 100 percent of the time because he is on an offense that is good enough to spread the ball around. Therefore, it gives him more opportunities to do damage when defenses don't always account for him. By the time he strikes, it is often too late for defenses to adjust.

Ja'Marr Chase Wants to Win

Ja'Marr Chase wants to win. Moreover, he is sick and tired of losing to the Chiefs. Chase is itching to play the Chiefs after all the trash talk he exchanged with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Burrow and Chase have the same goal; win the Super Bowl. Sadly, the last two seasons have ended in disappointment and heartbreak. The Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams still stings, considering how close they were to winning. Then, the sting of losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game is worse because their AFC rivals went on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Bengals want to secure better playoff positioning. Consequently, they need to win more games than the Chiefs and the Bills, their two biggest challengers. The Bengals need wins, and that means Chase will have to become even better than he already is. Therefore, it would be imperative for him to help the team in any fashion he can. Chase is as important to the Super Bowl race as any player. Moreover, it would be best to avoid a third straight trip to Arrowhead. Chase will secure stats as the motivation to win will keep him going with the hope of securing better positioning and trapping that elusive title.