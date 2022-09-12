Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers

The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to him in the pocket. If Joe Burrow had a mulligan, he’d probably take it, considering the number of poor decisions he made in the game that he definitely wants back.

“You don’t make any excuses; it is what it is,” Burrow shared to reporters after the loss to the Steelers, via Michael Niziolek of Cleveland.com. “I’m proud of the way we played in the second half. We came back strong and put ourselves in position to win the game,” Burrow added.

Joe Burrow finished the game with 338 passing yards but was an inefficient 33 of 53. He threw a pair of touchdowns, but also twice as many picks — one of which was returned for a touchdown by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Despite a retooled offensive line that featured veteran additions, Burrow was taken to the ground a total of seven times for a loss of 39 yards.

Despite the loss, the Bengals should remain viewed as a serious contender, at least for a division title in the AFC North. They will regroup after that loss to Pittsburgh and hope for a much better result when Cincy returns to action in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys on the road next Sunday.