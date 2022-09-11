Steelers’ Twitter hilariously trolls Bengals after Joe Burrow’s disastrous first half

The Cincinnati Bengals had an absolute nightmare first half in their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe Burrow was dangerously inaccurate, turning the ball over a total of four times in the first half of play as the Steelers jumped out to a big lead over the Bengals. Naturally, the Steelers were feeling themselves after the first 30 minutes of game time, and the team’s official Twitter account took a hilarious jab at the Bengals and Burrow’s turnover issues.

The Bengals’ official Twitter account had the question “What are they even steeling?” in its bio. The Steelers took a comical jab at the Bengals, screenshotting their header and delivering a perfect response, saying “the football” with a football emoji.

Burrow’s turnover-prone first half was a complete and total shock to NFL fans, and the Steelers’ Twitter account took full advantage of the struggles from the reigning Comeback Player of the Year.

Burrow had three interceptions and a fumble in the first half, including a pick-six to Minkah Fitzpatrick and brutal throw which ended up in the hands of T.J. Watt. His mistakes left the Bengals with a mountain to climb in the second half, and Steelers fans were absolutely loving it.

Burrow and the Bengals will be determined to clean up their play in the second half and try to stage a big comeback. Until that happens though, the Steelers hold the lead in this season’s rivalry both on the field and on social media.

Another turnover from Burrow could be too much for the Bengals to recover from, and Steelers fans would have an absolute field day if that were to occur.