The Philadelphia Phillies take on the San Diego Padres. Check out our MLB odds series for our Phillies Padres prediction and pick. Find how to watch Phillies Padres.
The San Diego Padres just can't seem to stay on the right track. They were about to win three of four from the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. That is what they should do. That is the standard the Padres and any other aspiring playoff team should expect of itself. Teams which think they are good need to be able to win three of four against bad teams. The Rockies, along with the Miami Marlins, are one of the two worst teams in the National League. The Padres struggled with the Rockies in 2023, and those stumbles played a part in preventing San Diego from making the postseason. This year, the Padres were about to finish the job against the Rockies and take a step in the right direction.
Then everything fell apart.
If the Padres thought last year was miserable and awful, their Thursday implosion in Denver brought back a lot of those memories. The Padres, leading 9-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning, allowed six runs and lost outright, 10-9. It was a spectacular collapse which led to a split of the four-game series and an unhappy plane flight home to San Diego. The 2023 Padres simply could not stand prosperity. They couldn't create a lot of extended winning streaks. If they did something well, they did not sustain it. The 2024 Padres are locked into that same frustrating pattern. Through 28 games, they are 14-14. They remain stuck, and unable to create a two-week stretch in which they steadily win and move forward. They will try to get unstuck when they host the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend in a rematch of the 2022 National League Championship Series.
Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Phillies-Padres MLB odds.
MLB Odds: Phillies-Padres Odds
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+150)
San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-182)
Over: 7.5 (-105)
Under: 7.5 (-115)
How To Watch Phillies vs. Padres
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / MLB (Padres) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT
*Watch Phillies-Padres LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Phillies Could Cover the Spread
The Phillies have the high-end pitching needed to make a run at the National League East Division championship. The Atlanta Braves will be very hard to beat, but the Phillies have the elite arms needed to push Atlanta over the course of 162 games and into October. On Thursday, staff ace Zack Wheeler did not allow a run in a 5-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Now, the Phils get to turn around, go to San Diego, and hand the ball to their No. 2 starter, Aaron Nola. Philadelphia should feel very confident in giving Nola the start. Since the Padres have been noticeably inconsistent to start the season, it stands to reason that Nola should be able to contain the San Diego bats.
Why The Padres Could Cover the Spread
After losing on Thursday, the Padres will be angry and very intent on bouncing back and winning this game. The loss is bad enough, but the way the Padres lost — blowing a five-run, eighth-inning lead to the Rockies — is what will really fuel the fire and motivate this team to fix things on Friday against the Phillies.
Final Phillies-Padres Prediction & Pick
Betting on Padre games is still a landmine, as was the case last season. Stay away from this one.
Final Phillies-Padres Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5