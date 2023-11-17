Joe Burrow is out for the season after suffering torn ligament in his wrist, but Zac Taylor is not willing to give up on the Bengals season

The 2023 season is over for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after suffering a torn ligament in his wrist, according to head coach Zac Taylor.

"This season is far from over." — #Bengals coach Zac Taylor. Jake Browning, who went 8 of 14 for 68 yards with a TD last night, takes over for the rest of 2023. https://t.co/KLA0rA1cNN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

Burrow suffered the injury Thursday night in the Bengals 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow was replaced by backup Jake Browning after the injury, and he will take over as the team's quarterback from this point forward.

The Bengals were expected to contend for the AFC North title this season and potentially battle the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs for AFC superiority. However, the Bengals are in last place in the NFL's best division with a 5-5 record. Their path to the playoffs at this point will be a major hill to climb.

However, Taylor is not about to throw up the surrender flag — at least not publicly. His attitude is quite defiant. “The season is far from over,” Taylor said.

The injury took place in the second quarter as Burrow threw a touchdown pass to running back Joe Burrow. After throwing the ball, Burrow reached for his wrist and appeared to be in quite a bit of discomfort.

Moments later, Burrow tried to throw a couple of passes on the sidelines, but he was unable to throw the ball or complete a passing motion. He later went into the Cincinnati locker room for further examination, and it was announced that he would not be returning to the game.

Joe Burrow threw for 2,309 yards with a 15-6 TD to interception ratio this season. The inexperienced Browning has completed 8 of 15 passes for 68 yards with 1 TD and no interceptions.