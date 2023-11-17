The Cincinnati Bengals should be in the market for a free agent QB replacement after losing Joe Burrow for the season to a wrist injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals received devastating news after the loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, as star quarterback Joe Burrow will be out for the season due to a wrist injury. Burrow left the game early against the Ravens, and now he'll be out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season with a torn ligament, via Ian Rapoport.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the year with a torn ligament, per coach Zac Taylor. He had his MRI this morning. Jake Browning, who finished last night, is his backup. pic.twitter.com/JbjGaYssAL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

After Burrow left the game on Thursday night, Jake Browning replaced him. Browning went 8-for-15 for 68 yards and threw one touchdown in relief of Burrow. That was Browning's first NFL regular season action. The Bengals surprisingly never sought out a veteran backup behind Burrow, even as he clearly wasn't 100 percent healthy to start the regular season with a calf injury. Perhaps the Bengals are high enough internally on Browning's potential to not chase a starter in free agency.

Given Browning's lack of experience, and Cincinnati still being very much alive in the playoff hunt, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bengals explore free-agent quarterback solutions now that Burrow is out for the season.

If Cincinnati does indeed go that route, here are the best three replacement options for Joe Burrow in Cincinnati for the rest of the season.

3. Joe Flacco: The most familiar fit

Joe Flacco seems open to an NFL return, as he worked out for the Cleveland Browns on Friday after Deshaun Watson was announced out for the season. Flacco would be a logical signing for the Bengals for a variety of reasons. He started four games for the Jets last season, so he's played more recently than a few of the other popular QB names available in free agency.

More importantly, Joe Flacco has years of experience playing in the AFC North thanks to his time in Baltimore. That on-field experience playing against the Steelers and Browns could come in handy and expedite the acclimation process for the veteran QB, as Cincinnati has two games remaining against Pittsburgh and the season finale against the Cleveland Browns still to come.

Flacco also has Super Bowl-winning experience, which should be of value to a veteran roster around him. Given his immense knowledge of the division (and of the Bengals), bringing in a veteran like Flacco who can effectively manage the game and still throw the deep ball to Ja'Marr Chase seems like a perfect fit. The primary concern would be Flacco's lack of pocket mobility, which stands in stark contrast to the way Burrow plays. There'd be an adjustment period, but Flacco is a trustworthy veteran QB option.

2. Matt Ryan: The most talented fit for the Bengals

After retiring to join the media, it's unclear if Matt Ryan would rejoin the NFL to take over a .500 team this deep into the season. But unlike a few other opportunities that have come up so far, this one is enticing for one reason in particular: Ja'Marr Chase.

Nobody knows what a true star receiver can do for a quarterback than Matt Ryan does, as his partnership with Julio Jones was one of the best combinations in the NFL for years and years, helping Ryan achieve league MVP status and reach the Super Bowl. Ryan would give Chase the best chance to continue his dominant ways, and the Bengals won't find a more accurate QB anywhere else. Ryan's last year in Indianapolis was disappointing, but he's still only 38 years old and is just two seasons removed from throwing for nearly 4,600 yards with the Falcons.

If the Bengals can sell Matt Ryan on their recent success and Super Bowl appearance, this would be an incredible talent upgrade for Cincinnati over Jake Browning.

1. Cam Newton: The best stylistic fit for the Bengals

Very few quarterbacks play the position the way Joe Burrow does, but if the Bengals value the quarterback's ability to extend plays, survive contact in the pocket, and scramble to pick up yards, they won't find a better match than Cam Newton.

Newton didn't display a great amount of accuracy or arm strength in his last two years, but he also wasn't surrounded with viable weapons offensively. Giving Newton Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins would be the best receiving duo he's ever had in his career, and would take away some of the accuracy concerns that have plagued him over the years. Those two can come down with contested catches with the best of them, and Newton's mobility would give them plenty of time to get open. The strengths of Cincinnati's receivers could alleviate some of the concerns of bringing in Newton.

It would also give Cincinnati a significant upgrade over other free-agent quarterbacks and Browning in the red zone. Newton can still get it done with a variety of RPO and designed QB runs, which should help the Bengals in short-yardage situations.

Given what we've seen from New England's offense after Cam Newton left, it seems more and more likely that Newton still has something left in the tank to give so long as he's surrounded by quality weapons. That would be the case in Cincinnati, making Newton the highest upside free agent replacement for Joe Burrow on the market.