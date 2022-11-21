Published November 21, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals still have plenty of work to do, but cornerback Mike Hilton is definitely feeling that his team is finally back — as in back to the form that guided them all the way to a surprise Super Bowl appearance last season. Following the Bengals’ 37-30 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Hilton was heard telling the media “we [the Bengals] back”.

Bengals CB Mike Hilton after the win against his old club: pic.twitter.com/zaJ2NH5dXM — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 21, 2022

The Bengals had Joe Burrow slinging from the pocket. Burrow finished the game with 355 passing yards and four touchdowns against a couple of interceptions on 24-of-39 completions. It was not the most exceptional of performances, but Burrow and the Bengals will take it as long as it comes with a victory. Tee Higgins led all receivers with a monster total of 148 receiving yards on nine catches, while backup running back Samaje Perine exploded for 52 receiving yards and three touchdowns on four catches and four targets, as he stepped up big time in lieu of Joe Mixon who was ruled out of the contest due to concussion.

The Bengals are now on a mini two-game win streak, thanks in large part to an offense that has scored 79 points combined in those successful outings. Making it even more impressive is that the Bengals have won those games despite missing star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who hasn’t played since Week 7 due to a hip injury.

The 6-4 Cincy is still behind the 7-3 Ravens in the AFC North, but it looks like these two teams are going to be the only ones seriously contending for the division title. Coming up next for the Bengals is a tough assignment in Week 12, with the Tennessee Titans waiting for them in Nashville this coming Sunday.