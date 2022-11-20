Published November 20, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting all they can handle on the road versus the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. They are locked in a tight game, leading 27-23 late in the third quarter. To make matters worse, they will be without their star running back, Joe Mixon, for the rest of the game. Mixon left the game early in the second half with a head injury.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Mixon has been ruled out with a concussion. Samaje Perine has come in to replace him. Perine was already having a huge game. He has two receiving touchdowns from QB Joe Burrow covering 46 yards through the air.

Despite being without All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the offense has been humming most of the game. Burrow has three touchdown passes but has also thrown two interceptions. But the biggest problems have been on the defensive side of the football.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has been very efficient, completing 17 of 27 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. He found fellow rookie George Pickens wide open for a 24-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter. They have also run the ball pretty well against the Bengals defense. Najee Harris has 65 yards rushing and a touchdown on just 14 carries.

Cincinnati, however, has not been able to run the ball at all. Mixon had just 20 yards on seven carries before leaving with the concussion. Perine has not done much better, picking up 21 yards on five carries.

The Bengals are looking to escape and keep pace with the Ravens in the AFC North.