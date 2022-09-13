Bengals star Tee Higgins gets encouraging update after suffering concussion in Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins exited Sunday’s game against the Steelers early after taking a hit to the head. The Bengals star was placed in concussion protocol and did not return to the game, but he got an optimistic update early in the week ahead of their Week 2 battle with the Cowboys. According to Bengals beat reporter Marisa Contipelli, Higgins is still in concussion protocols but early conversations regarding his status have been “encouraging.”

Zac Taylor: Tee Higgins is still in concussion protocol but the conversations have been encouraging. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) September 12, 2022

While it’s not much of an update, it’s a reason for Bengals fans to be optimistic. Joe Burrow will need to have all of his best weapons available on Sunday when the Bengals head to Dallas, so Higgins getting out of concussion protocol and back onto the field will be critical.

Higgins caught just two passes for 27 yards before taking his leave in Week 1. It was an overall disastrous outing for the Bengals, as Burrow turned the ball over five times, including four interceptions, in the loss to the Steelers. The whole team will want to put that loss behind them and make a statement against the Cowboys, and having Higgins ready to go will go a long way towards making that a reality.

Last season, Tee Higgins featured in 14 games, racking up 74 receptions on 110 targets for 1,091 yards and 6 touchdowns. He has 12 touchdowns across his first two seasons with the Bengals, emerging as a top priority weapon for Burrow, even amid the emergence of Ja’Marr Chase.

It’s currently unclear whether or not the 23-year-old will be able to play in Week 2, so fans will be on the lookout for a more in-depth update on the former Clemson star as the week progresses.

If Higgins isn’t able to go, expect to see more looks in the direction of guys like Tyler Boyd and Mike Thomas.