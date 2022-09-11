Bengals’ brutal season opener gets worse with Tee Higgins concussion

The Cincinnati Bengals are having a horrible time in their 2022 season opener. The Pittsburgh Steelers are dominating them at home and they will have to monitor the health of Tee Higgins moving forward.

The Bengals announced that Higgins, who took a hit to the head from Terrell Edmunds, is being evaluated for a concussion. The 23-year-old was originally questionable to return to the game before being ruled out. The Steelers and Bengals have a history of key players suffering injuries when they play each other, so Cincinnati fans will be extra upset at Higgins’ injury.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: WR Tee Higgins has been taken into the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion. His return is questionable. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 11, 2022

Higgins has emerged as a key player for the Bengals as a target in the passing game for Joe Burrow. He tallied 1,091 receiving yards, 74 catches and six touchdowns last season as the second option to Ja’Marr Chase. He was dealing with injury concerns this offseason but was fully good to go by the time Week 1 began. Sadly, he could now miss some time.

Against the Steelers, Tee Higgins recorded two catches and 27 yards before leaving the game and heading into the locker room. The Bengals offense looked out of sorts against T.J. Watt an the Steelers defense. They took a 17-6 deficit into halftime against their hated rival. Burrow tossed three interceptions, one of which was a Minkah Fitzpatrick pick-six, and a lost fumble in the first half.