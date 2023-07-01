Check out our top picks for the best Survival Horror games on the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Best Survival Horror Games in Steam Summer Sale 2023

Sons Of The Forest – 20% off

Description: Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape. Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator.

Dead by Daylight – 60% off

Description: Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught and killed.

Hunt: Showdown – 60% off

Description: Hunt: Showdown is a high-stakes, tactical PvPvE first-person shooter. Hunt for bounties in the infested Bayou, kill nightmarish monsters and outwit competing hunters – alone or in a group – with your glory, gear, and gold on the line.

Fallout 76 – 75% off

Description: Bethesda Game Studios welcome you to Fallout 76. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers emerge into post-nuclear America. Explore a vast wasteland in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story.

Join the new faction of Responders as they help the members of The Union trapped in The Pitt and unlock bonus in-game digital themed cosmetic and C.A.M.P. items. The Pitt Recruitment Bundle includes the following bonuses:

Back 4 Blood – 80% off

Description: Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. Experience the intense 4 player co-op narrative campaign, competitive multiplayer as human or Ridden, and frenetic gameplay that keeps you in the action.

You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity's extinction on the line, it's up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world.

Escape the Backrooms – 20% off

Description: Escape the Backrooms is a 1-4 player co-op horror exploration game. Traverse through eerie backrooms levels while avoiding entities and other danger to try and escape. Free content updates with new levels and game modes keep the community rewarded.

The Callisto Protocol™ – 50% off

Description: Survive to escape the horrors of Callisto and uncover the dark secrets of Jupiter’s dead moon.

In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto. When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon.

GTFO – 33% off

Description: GTFO is an extreme cooperative horror shooter that throws you from gripping suspense to explosive action in a heartbeat. Stealth, strategy, and teamwork are necessary to survive in your deadly, underground prison. Work together or die together.

Your team of prisoners is dropped into the Rundown when a new Work Order is issued by The Warden, the mysterious entity holding you captive. The Rundown is a series of expeditions, each one taking you deeper into a decayed research facility called The Complex. You descend level by level, scavenging tools and resources that help you survive in a perilous network of tunnels where gruesome creatures lurk in every shadow. Complete all the expeditions to fulfill the Work Order and clear the Rundown.

Resident Evil 3 – 75% off

Description: Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon: Nemesis! Also includes Resident Evil Resistance, a new 1 vs 4 online multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe.

World War Z – 40% off

Description: World War Z is a heart-pounding coop third-person shooter for up to 4 players featuring massive swarms of hundreds of zombies, focused on fast-paced, gruesomely spectacular action.

Humanity is on the brink of extinction. From New York to Moscow and Jerusalem, the undead apocalypse continues to spread. As the end looms, a hardened few band together to defeat the horde and outlive the dead.

Barotrauma – 25% off

Description: Barotrauma is a 2D co-op submarine simulator – in space, with survival horror and RPG elements. Steer your submarine, complete missions, fight monsters, fix leaks, operate machinery, man the guns and craft items, and stay alert: danger in Barotrauma doesn’t announce itself!

In the not too distant future, humanity has fled to Jupiter’s moon. With its irradiated icy surface, life can only be found in the ocean below. Travel through a punishing underwater environment and make friends or rivals of the four factions of the world. Discover what lies in the depths of Europa.

DEVOUR – 20% off

Description: DEVOUR is a co-op horror survival game for 1-4 players. Stop possessed cultists before they drag you to hell. Run. Scream. Hide. Just don't get caught.

Each themed DEVOUR map not only brings a terrifying new manifestation of the goat demon Azazel, but also completely new environments to explore, items to collect, fiends to overcome, and forbidden rituals to perform.

Your goal is to break Azazel's hold on the cultists. On each map, work together in a race against time to find key ritual items – some of which might be alive and unwilling – to complete the banishment.

Outlast – 85% off

Description: Hell is an experiment you can't survive in Outlast, a first-person survival horror game developed by veterans of some of the biggest game franchises in history. As investigative journalist Miles Upshur, explore Mount Massive Asylum and try to survive long enough to discover its terrible secret… if you dare.

In the remote mountains of Colorado, horrors wait inside Mount Massive Asylum. A long-abandoned home for the mentally ill, recently re-opened by the “research and charity” branch of the transnational Murkoff Corporation, the asylum has been operating in strict secrecy… until now.

Acting on a tip from an anonymous source, independent journalist Miles Upshur breaks into the facility, and what he discovers walks a terrifying line between science and religion, nature and something else entirely. Once inside, his only hope of escape lies with the terrible truth at the heart of Mount Massive.

Outlast is a true survival horror experience which aims to show that the most terrifying monsters of all come from the human mind.

Outlast 2 – 85% off

Description: Outlast 2 introduces you to Sullivan Knoth and his followers, who left our wicked world behind to give birth to Temple Gate, a town, deep in the wilderness and hidden from civilization. Knoth and his flock are preparing for the tribulations of the end of times and you’re right in the thick of it.

You are Blake Langermann, a cameraman working with your wife, Lynn. The two of you are investigative journalists willing to take risks and dig deep to uncover the stories no one else will dare touch.

You're following a trail of clues that started with the seemingly impossible murder of a pregnant woman known only as Jane Doe.

The investigation has lead you miles into the Arizona desert, to a darkness so deep that no one could shed light upon it, and a corruption so profound that going mad may be the only sane thing to do.