Right on schedule, the Steam Summer Sale is once again upon us, so here are the details for it, including its date and time.

Aaaaand we're live! It's time to sit back, relax, and browse thousands of deals, check out new badges and stickers, and more.https://t.co/4TuWeBEkZO https://t.co/vP1QRSznRa pic.twitter.com/wyqq0lafTS — Steam (@Steam) June 29, 2023

The Steam Summer Sale 2023 is now upon us, making quite a lot of games affordable during this annual event. This is the perfect time for players to buy the games they've always wanted to play, as well as stock up on some particularly cheap ones for the road. For starters, let's talk about the Steam Summer Sale's date and time. The sale started on July 29, 2023, and will last until July 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM PDT. That gives players around 2 weeks to browse and buy the games they want.

Of course, it's not just games that are going on sale right now. Much like during the Spring Sale, the biggest sale players can get isn't on games. Instead, players can get for themselves a Steam Deck at up to 20% off. If you've also been planning to buy a Steam Deck, then this is the time for you to get one.

As for games, we know it might be hard to figure out which games you should buy. As such, here are some recommendations, from the cheap ones to the good games you can buy at a discount:

Make sure to visit the Steam storefront to find more deals during the Steam Summer Sale 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.