In a surprising, yet funny, turn of events, Bethesda accidentally did a copyright strike on Redfall’s official Twitter account, the day before the game came out.

Xbox/Bethesda is on full copyright takedown mode for anything #Redfall related. They even had friendly fire and took down their own banner. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/grKeyQlBOO — PMS Jordan (@PMS_Jordan) May 1, 2023

User PMS Jordan uploaded a screenshot of Redfall’s official Twitter account, which showed a blocked banner photo. According to the text on the banner, the image was “removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.” As it turns out, Bethesda has been copyright-striking leaked footage of the game that has made its way to Twitter. While they have been successful in doing so, it had an unintended casualty: the game’s own Twitter account.

so somebody on the chins linked leaked gameplay footage of redfall that is allegedly terrible.

bethesda struck down the footage but the bot they're using to delete ANYTHING related to the game deleted the header for the redfall twitter account.

I checked its real lmfao pic.twitter.com/R22P11v3vN — Weekend Warrior ☝️🐉 (@wwarrior_1) May 1, 2023

User Weekend Warrior claims that Bethesda was using a bot to detect and report any and all Redfall-related content on Twitter. This then leads to the hilarious situation mentioned above. It is unknown whether or not it actually was a bot that was handing out the copyright strikes.

As of this article, the Redfall Twitter account’s cover photo has returned to normal. It is unknown if this is because they uploaded a new image, or if they took back the strike for the account.

