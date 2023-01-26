After experiencing a release date delay, we finally have a final date thanks to the recent Xbox Developer_Direct. Here’s all the information we have about Redfall, from its release date to its gameplay and story.

Redfall Release Date: May 2, 2023

Redfall comes out on May 2, 2023. It is available on Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, and PC. Players can now repurchase the game or its Bite Back Edition.

Redfall Gameplay

Redfall is an open-world first-person shooter. Like most open-world games, the player is free to do what they like. They can choose to do the main quests, or help out people in the side-quests. Whichever they choose to do, they will have to roam the open map, designed by the map makers of Prey and Dishonored. Throughout their explorations, players will encounter various enemies, ranging from basic vampires to stronger ones with psychic powers.

Of course, the player is not defenseless in this endeavor. The player can choose between one of four heroes, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Each hero has their own special abilities, from specialized weapons to telekinetic powers. Players have access to a skill tree that lets them further specialize their hero to match their playstyle. If things ever get too tough for you, don’t worry. the game has co-op multiplayer where up to four players can team up and take on the darkness together. If you’ve ever played Borderlands 2 or 3 before, the multiplayer works similarly to that. Players can help each other out, but the story only progresses for the host. You also cannot switch characters mid-campaign

Redfall Story

Redfall happens in the island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, where science experimentation happens in the background. These experiments go wrong, giving birth to a legion of vampires that have blocked out the sun and cut-off the town from the rest of the world. You play as one of the citizens who are stuck in the town. Together with other survivors, you must fight back against the vampires, and take the Redfall back from them.

That’s all the information we have about Redfall. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.