Academy Award-nominee Bette Midler wants Abbot Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson to know that she's available to play Melissa Schemmenti's (Lisa Ann Walter) mom, please and thank you, Entertainment Weekly reported.
Midler took to social media to try to join the roster of famous people who've appeared on the Emmy Award-winning show.
Since I'm now using this website to pitch myself on TV shows, I would also like to play Melissa Schemmenti's mother on “Abbott Elementary.” If you see Quinta Brunson, please tell her.
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 21, 2024
Neither Brunson nor Walter have responded to the post. EW also reached out to both actresses, but they haven't commented as yet.
Mama Schemmenti hasn't made an appearance on the show yet, but Kristin Marie, Melissa's younger sister and also a teach at the rival school has. She's played by Lauren Weedman.
There's been quite a few superstar cameos on Abbott. Most notably, Janine's (Brunson) mom was played by Taraji P. Henson. Ayo Edebiri guest starred as her sister.
For the third season, Questlove, Keegan-Michael Key, Bradley Cooper and Tatyana Ali have made appearances. Questlove played himself, a musician who visits Abbott for Ava Fest and Ava's (Janelle James) longtime friend. Key played John Reynolds, Janine's new boss and the Philadelphia School District's new superintendent.
Cooper also played himself as an actor visiting the school. Ali played Krystal, Ava's former sorority sister who is now the principal of another school.
Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce also appeared in the third season's first episode which centered on career day.
As for Midler, the actress previously went on social media to express her interest in being on the Real Housewives franchise.
Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some shit. And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) March 30, 2024
Former Bravo executive president Andy Cohen replied with, “It's time!” and the network's official account posted, “Talk about a glorious crossover.”
Midler is a dedicated New Yorker so she could very well join the Real Housewives of New York next season.
The actress was last seen in the 2023 movie Sitting in Bars with Cakes. She will next star in the upcoming comedy The Fabulous Four with Susan Sarandon and Megan Mullally. She will also reprise her role as Winifred Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 3.