Quinta Brunson, the creator of “Abbott Elementary,” is giving fans an inside look at the making of Bradley Cooper‘s much-talked-about cameo appearance on the hit series, Yahoo reports.
Bradley Cooper making a surprise appearance on #AbbottElementary!
https://t.co/FV5DuNaQPb
— Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) March 11, 2024
Bradley's surprise cameo took place in the episode that aired on Sunday night, immediately following the 2024 Oscars on ABC. Playing himself, Cooper humorously poked fun at his own Oscars campaign, adding a special touch to the show set in his hometown of Philadelphia.
In an interview with Variety, Brunson shared insights into how the collaboration with Cooper came about and praised the actor's professionalism and enthusiasm for the project. Despite his busy schedule, Bradley Cooper was eager to participate in the show, and the team worked together to craft a creative way to incorporate his cameo seamlessly into the storyline.
“We talked about the best creative way to have him join us for a cold open. Since he’s a local [to Philly], it was easy to imagine he was visiting his favorite deli,” Brunson explained. She also highlighted Cooper's warmth and kindness on set, noting how he took the time to connect with the cast, crew, and even the children involved in the production.
Cooper's cameo added an extra layer of excitement to the episode, which revolved around Abbott Elementary being declared a historical landmark. The actor's character made a surprise appearance during show and tell, reminiscing about his fond memories of Philadelphia and the local deli where he used to visit with his father.
Bradley Cooper was the Perfect Cameo
The inclusion of Cooper in the episode garnered attention from fans, with many expressing delight at seeing the acclaimed actor make an appearance on the show. His portrayal of himself added humor and authenticity to the storyline, further solidifying “Abbott Elementary's” reputation for clever and engaging storytelling.