During the Buffalo Bills’ Week 3 preparation against the Miami Dolphins, the team listed Micah Hyde as “out” due to a neck injury. At the time, fans expected the star safety to be back sooner than later from the injury. As it turns out, though, Hyde’s injury is much worse than fans imagined.

A few hours before kick-off between the Bills and the Dolphins, Micah Hyde’s agent revealed that the safety will be placed on injured reserve. As a result, the star will miss the entirety of the 2022 season. This is a crushing blow for the defense, who has looked incredibly dominant in the first two weeks. (via Jack Bechta)

Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury. Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023 #BillsMafia #NFL — Jack Bechta (@jackbechta) September 24, 2022

The Bills are already pretty thin in the secondary department, as they still are without star cornerback Tre’Davious White. Micah Hyde’s usual partner-in-crime Jordan Poyer is also dealing with foot injury to start the year. With the amount of wide receiver talent in the AFC, Buffalo’s suddenly weakened secondary becomes an Achilles heel for the team.

The good news for the Bills is that they have enough talent nearly everywhere else to compensate for their sudden hole in the safety position. Their pass rush has been bolstered by the addition of Von Miller, who terrorized their opponents from Week 1 and 2. And of course, their offense is one of the best in the league, led by Josh Allen.

For now, though, the Bills need to focus on their Week 3 match against the surging Miami Dolphins. After the game, they can start evaluating their options on how to replace the steady production of Hyde on the field.