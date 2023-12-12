The Oilers look to make it eight straight wins as we continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Edmonton Oilers look to make it eight straight wins as they face the Chicago Blackhawks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Oilers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Blackhawks enter the game at 9-14-1 and have lost five of their last seven games. Last time out, they faced the Washington Capitals. The Blackhawks did score first. with just under seven minutes to go in the second period, Phillip Kurashev scored on a Connor Bedeard assist to give them a 1-0 lead. Still, the Capitals would score three in the period and lead 3-1 after two periods of play. The two teams would trade goals in the second period, and the Capitals would go on to win 4-2.

Meanwhile, the Oilers sit at just 12-12-1 on the year but have now won seven straight games. Last time out, they played the New Jersey Devils. The Oilers took a 1-0 lead in the first and then would double that lead in the second on a power play goal. Connor McDavid added one in the third to make it 3-0, and while the Devils would get one in the net, they could not make the comeback as the Oilers won 4-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Oilers Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+146)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-178)

Over: 6.5 (-144)

Under: 6.5 (+118)

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread

The Blackhawks are one of the worst-scoring teams in the NHL this year, sitting 31st in the league with 2.41 goals per game this year. The rookie Connor Bedard has led the team in goals, assists, and points so far this year. HE enters the game with 11 goals, 12 assists, and a total of 23 points on the year. He has one goal and four assists on the power play this season as well. Meanwhile, the second of the team i goals is Jason Dickinson. He comes into the game with nine goals on the year and five assists. That gives him 14 points this year, which is good for third on the team.

Second on the team in points, this year is Phillip Kurashev. He comes in with six goals and ten assists on the year, for 16 points. He is also tied for the team lead in power-play goals on the season with two. The Blackhawks also get some help on the offensive side of things from a blue liner. Seth Jones comes into the game with no goals but is second on the team in assists this year with 11 of them.

The Blackhawk's power play has also been a struggle this year. They are 28th in the power play this year with just nine goals when up a man, and a 10.2 percent conversion rate. The Blackhawks are a little better than the man down, sitting 21st in the NHL with a 77.0 percent success rate when down a man this season.

Petr Mrazek is going to be in goal for the Blackhawks this game. He is 7-8-0 on the year with a 3.03 goals-against average this year, with a .912 save percentage. He has been solid in his last three games for the Blackhawks. In the last three games, he has stopped 105 of his last 110 shots in the last three games, including a shutout. That gives him a .955 save percentage and a 1.67 goals-against average in the last three games. He is also 2-1-0 in those games.

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread

After starting the year very slow, the Oilers now sit seventh in the NHL in goals per game with 3.48 per game. The top goal scorer for the Oilers this year is Zach Hyman. Hyman comes in fourth on the team in points, with 15 goals and 12 assists, good for 27 points. Four of those goals and two assists have come on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the leader in total points this year is Connor McDavid. He comes in with ten goals and 26 assists on the season for his 36 points. A lot of that has come on the power play, with two goals and 13 assists on the power play this year.

Leon Draisaitl comes in second on the team in points this year. Draisaitl comes in with 11 goals and 21 assists this year for 32 points. He has eight goals this year and eight assists on the power play this season. Second on the team in goals this year with Evander Kane. Kane comes in with 12 goals on the year while having ten assists, good for 22 points. Meanwhile, the Oilers get help from the blue line. Evan Bouchard comes into the game with eight goals and 20 assists this year, good for 28 points on the year. He has four goals and ten assists on the power play this year.

The Oilers have been amazing on the power play this year. They sit fourth in the NHL in power play conversion this year, with a 27.6 percent conversion rate. They have scored 24 goals this year when man up. Still, the Oilers are 18th on the penalty kill this year with an 80 percent success rate on the penalty kill.

Stuart Skinner will be getting the start in goal for the Oilers. He is 9-7-1 on the year with a 3.03 goals against average and a .887 save percentage on the season. Skinner has won his last six games, and been solid in those games. He has a shut-out and two games of allowing just one goal. In those six games, he has a .931 save percentage.

Final Blackhawks-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Oilers are playing great as of late. They are scoring well in their seven-game win streak, scoring nearly five goals per game. Meanwhile, they are playing well on the defensive side of things as well. In the last seven games, they are averaging allowing less than two goals per game. Stuart Skinner is playing well and will be looking to continue to do so. With the Blackhawks struggling to score, the Oilers should not only win but cover in the process.

Final Blackhawks-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (-178)