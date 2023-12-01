Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard rewrote the franchise record books against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

It seems Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard has greatness written all over him this early in his NHL career. Bedard extended his point streak to seven away games against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

In doing so, Bedard tied a franchise record for Blackhawks rookies Darryl Sutter set in 1980, per NHL Public Relations.

Connor Bedard extended his road point streak to seven games and matched the @NHLBlackhawks record for longest by a rookie, a mark set by Darryl Sutter nearly 43 years ago.#NHLStats: https://t.co/MSXwCWQssK pic.twitter.com/vwyoJPDt0k — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2023

Connor Bedard recorded a point off an assist to Lukas Reichel early in the first period. The latter scored the Blackhawks' only goal in a 5-1 loss to their fellow Original Six member Red Wings.

Chicago recently won two of its past three games after a horrid five-game losing streak. The Blackhawks tried to build on their recent momentum but their offense sputtered in the final two periods against Detroit. Chicago remained in last place in the Central Division with a 7-14-0 record through Thursday.

Despite the Blackhawks' struggles this season, they have a game-changer in Connor Bedard. He seeks to break Darryl Sutter's consecutive-point streak rookie record against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

If there's one guy who can pull it off, it's Bedard. Bear in mind he racked up four points in the Blackhawks' 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning three weeks ago.

Bedard rewrote the NHL record books just two weeks later. It took him just 17 games to score his team-leading 10th goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 23.

Connor Bedard became the third-fastest first overall selection to score that many goals. Only the Philadelphia Flyers' Eric Lindros (16) and Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (14) scored 10 goals in fewer games than the Blackhawks' sensation.

Indeed, Bedard has exceeded expectations for the Blackhawks' faithful this year.