Portland Trailblazers make NBA history with one of the worst three-game stretches the league has ever seen.

The Portland Trailblazers seem to be going on a downward spiral that isn't stopping soon. They recently made NBA history, catching themselves on the wrong side of that category. Portland has lost by a combined 113 points over its last three games, marking the second-worst point differential by a team in a three-game span, per Basketball Reference on X.

They hold a 10-28 record on the season, having lost six of their last seven games. The first matchup in their historic three-game span came against the New York Knicks in a 112-84 road loss. Portland had two games left on their road trip following that blowout and it didn't get any prettier for them. The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Blazers 139-77, and the Minnesota Timberwolves grabbed a 116-93 victory.

Portland spent a good portion of the past decade competing in the playoffs behind NBA superstar Damian Lillard. Their postseason reason looks to be coming to an end and it may last a couple of years. It looks like the Trailblazers, a young team in the West, will need some more firepower to not only make it to the playoffs but compete in the regular season. The bright light for the Blazers is that it can't get much worse.

The Blazers will be on a three-game homestand starting with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. There aren't any favorable games on the horizon, given that they're one of the worst teams in the league, but a few home meetings should help lessen the gap in their losses or even push them to victory.