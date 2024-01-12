It's looking bleak for the Blazers in the aftermath of a historic beatdown against the Thunder.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been, without a doubt, one of the worst teams in the association during the 2023-24 season. They entered their Thursday night contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a -8.0 net rating. That is bad. But even their previous level of putridity could not have prepared anyone for the beatdown they were about to take in OKC.

With Deandre Ayton and Malcolm Brogdon out due to injury, the onus was on Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant, and Shaedon Sharpe to try and will the Blazers to victory. But from the jump, they simply did not look right. The Thunder starters were dominant, as they went off to a 12-point lead at the conclusion of the first quarter, but then they took from there, extending their lead to 36 points at the half, 75-39.

The Thunder, however, did not ease their foot off the gas pedal. In fact, they continued to go full throttle. By the end of the third quarter, their lead had ballooned to 62 points, which ended up being the final margin of victory in a 139-77 shellacking of the Blazers.

In the aftermath of trading away face of the franchise Damian Lillard this past offseason, not too many fans expected the Blazers to field a competitive lineup. After all, they have all the incentive in the world to try and improve their lottery odds as they hit the reset button. However, the Blazers fans could not have foreseen that their team would sink to these new depths in the post-Lillard era.

“This is neither the youngest nor the least talented Trail Blazers team in history. But yeah, they might be the worst,” Blazers Uniform Tracker wrote on Twitter (X).

“blazers fans emotional because the oceans are boiling and the earth has opened and unimaginable horrors from the depths of forgotten nightmares now walk among us weaving pain and despair among anyone unlucky enough not to die THIS IS WHAT A REBUILD LOOKS LIKE… MY EYES… O GOD,” @IanKarmel waxed poetic regarding the Blazers' abhorrent play.

Blazers fans also directed their ire towards head coach Chauncey Billups, who is not helping matters at all as the team tries to develop its youngsters.

“Chauncey Billups has been released by the Portland Trail Blazers” pic.twitter.com/J68tUajAVt — ᴛʏʟᴇʀ (@blazersforreal) January 12, 2024

“Chancey Billups’ stoning will take place in approximately 30 seconds” Me: pic.twitter.com/eOzLCD0lyZ — 🏊🏽‍♂️ (@TekroReBorn) January 12, 2024

“Chauncey Billups and the Portland Trail Blazers have decided to part ways, sources tell ESPN” pic.twitter.com/P0whKlGdqM — Blazers Palace (@blazers_palace) January 12, 2024

Buckle up, Blazers fans, for this might be a longer rebuild than everyone initially anticipated.