Blazers guard Scoot Henderson will miss Portland's game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday after spraining his ankle Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson got some bad news on Thursday when it was announced that he would not play Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Henderson rolled his ankle in the second half of the Blazers' win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, and it looks like the team wants to be cautious with their prized rookie.

Despite his early season struggles, Henderson has continued improve from game-to-game. The Blazers point guard's assists are ticking upward, the turnovers are trending downward, and his general presence is felt more on the court.

Notably, Henderson is needed in the backcourt with teammate Anfernee Simons out for 4-6 weeks with a torn ligament in his thumb. Simons' absence has opened up minutes for both Scoot and second-year guard Shaedon Sharpe. Sharpe had a breakout-game against the Pistons, scoring 26 second-half points in the win. Unfortunately for the Blazers, Sharpe is also listed on the injury report. He is dealing with a thumb sprain, but is listed as probable.

So the Blazers will be down their two starting guards from opening night when they take on the Grizzlies in their first game on the NBA in-season tournament. They aren't the only team to be battling injuries however, as the Grizzlies – the NBA's last winless team – is without Steven Adams for the entire season and Ja Morant as he continues to serve his 20-game suspension.

While the injury doesn't seem serious, in a developmental season, the Blazers need Scoot Henderson to get as many reps as possible. Him missing time, even if it's only a game or two, interferes with that plan.