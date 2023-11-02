Blazers rookie point guard Scoot Henderson left his team's game against the Detroit Pistons with a sprained right ankle

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson left Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons with a sprained right ankle. The injury occurred with about five-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter of a tight back-and-forth game.

It's a tough break for Henderson, as he was having his best stretch of the season right before the injury. The Blazers point guard had five points and three assists in seven possessions to start the 2nd half. He finishes his night with 11 points and seven assists in 20:10 of game action on the night. The Trail Blazers managed to win the game 110-101 despite losing Henderson.

The Blazers are actively rebuilding and are counting on getting Scoot game reps in a variety of game situations. The on-court results don't matter a tremendous amount this season, as long as he is able to develop from game to game. To lose Henderson for an extended period of time would be brutal for the Blazers, who are already without starting guard Anfernee Simons for the next 4-6 weeks with a torn thumb ligament. One of the few silver linings of losing a player of Simons' caliber is that it opened up minutes for Scoot to further play through mistakes.

On the season, Henderson is averaging just under nine points and five assists per game. Hopefully he won't miss too much time with the injury, but fans likely won't hear an update until Thursday. The Blazers return from their road trip and open up NBA In-Season Tournament play on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.