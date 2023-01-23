Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes as senior India batter KL Rahul tied the knot with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWedding Pakistan players entering wedding venue for food pic.twitter.com/S7UY6ErZs5 — Kadak (@kadak_chai2) January 23, 2023

Videos have started coming out from KL Rahul and Athiya's wedding ceremony.

Here is Yuzi Chahal's dance😅😂#KLRahulAthiyaShettyWeddingpic.twitter.com/B2nwrq6dUf — Bharbhuti ji (@crickdevil) January 23, 2023

Athiya Shetty happens to be the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and has acted in many films. The couple has been in a relationship for more than five years.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding took place at a scenic farmhouse in Khandala, which is owned by the latter’s father, Suniel Shetty. The news of the couple’s marriage was confirmed by Suniel Shetty on Sunday.

Suniel Shetty himself confirmed that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were now officially husband and wife after getting married in Khandala.

“It was a beautiful, close-knit wedding. The pheras are done. The couple is officially married,” Suniel Shetty told reporters after the wedding.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s marriage ceremony was attended by some of the biggest names from both the cricket and the film world.

Among the cricket stars who were seen enjoying the festivities were KL Rahul’s India teammates, Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron. Meanwhile, his other teammates couldn’t join him as they were busy in preparations for the third ODI against New Zealand which would be played in Indore’s Holkar Stadium on Tuesday. KL Rahul wasn’t named in the squad for the New Zealand series due to personal reasons, which eventually turned out to be his wedding to Athiya Shetty.

Speaking about KL Rahul, the Karnataka cricketer guided the Indian cricket team to a close victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI earlier this month. Needing 216 runs to win at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Men in Blue found themselves in deep trouble at 86/4. But KL Rahul anchored the innings and remained unbeaten on 64, helping India to their second successive victory over the Dasun Shanaka-led side.

After the match, KL Rahul said that he enjoyed batting on the pitch and was happy to help the team win against the islanders.

“I won’t say it was a flat wicket, but I can’t say it was impossible to bat as well. It was quite a sporty wicket. When we started I thought it was a 280-300 wicket. It wasn’t moving much, spongy bounce, apart from that there was not much. We bowled really well to bowl them get out for 215. Again the start was brisk from the openers. They (Sri Lanka) put up a good fight. Got the early breakthroughs and put us under pressure. Challenging game, we can be proud of the way we fought,” KL Rahul said in the post-match presentation ceremony. “We were batting first in Guwahati and the wicket was really good. We were trying to get the extra 20-25 runs, so no matter who the bowler is, you are looking to attack and things tend to happen. When I went in to bat last game we were in a comfortable position. We lost 4 wickets today, so it was important to soak in the pressure and ensure their main bowlers don’t get into the game early. We didn’t need to attack today,” he added. “One thing I really enjoy (about batting at No. 5) is that you don’t rush back to bat (compared to the role of an opener). You can put your feet up, have a shower, have a good meal and react to the situation. If the team requires me to bat at a certain strike rate I try and do it to the best of my ability. More often than not just try and do the job the team wants has been my mindset. At No. 5 you will be facing spin, I like the ball coming on to the bat. Ro (Rohit) is pretty clear that’s where he wants me to bat (No. 5) and conveyed that to me,” KL Rahul explained.

Though he played a match-winning knock in Kolkata, he was dismissed cheaply in the next one, making only 7 runs at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

His poor show in the final match against Sri Lanka once again reignited calls for his removal from Team India, something that has been going around for sometime now.

Since the T20 World Cup in Australia, several former cricketers have raised question marks over his intent and approach in all three formats on the pitch. But the likes of Aakash Chopra and Devang Gandhi insist that the Rohit Sharma-led side needs KL Rahul at No.5, especially after Rishabh Pant’s horrific car crash last month.

“He is doing what the team is asking him to do. It is a huge thing. The best for Rahul will be to open, but for the team, it is best to bat at 5. I am sure he would have scored more hundreds, probably a double hundred, as an opener. When you look at the Indian ODI setup, there is no place at the top. Kishan scored a double hundred, but he has not been getting regular games. He is not opening in all games either,” Aakash Chopra told Moneycontrol.com. “He can bat lower down the order. You can’t say the same for other people. Other players can bat at 1,2,3 but may not be as successful as Rahul at 5. It is time we acknowledge how good a player he is,” Aakash Chopra added. “People were questioning his selection before the series. Let’s not mix formats and have a bias to the extent that we completely forget what happened in the past. Batting in the middle order is the toughest. It is easier to bat at the top,” the former India opener pointed out.

Meanwhile, Devang Gandhi claimed that KL Rahul has been extremely good at No.5 in ODI and that’s why should be persisted with.