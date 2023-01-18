India captain Rohit Sharma is being roasted online following Shubman Gill’s double hundred against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma’s trolling on Twitter came after he failed once again with the bat, making only 34 runs off 38 balls in Hyderabad. With his unsuccessful outing at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Rohit Sharma extended his hundred-less streak to 51 international matches across formats.

Shubman gill supermacy pic.twitter.com/QXSPFGXXnh — Professor ngl राजा बाबू 🥳🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) January 18, 2023

On Wednesday, Shubman Gill became the youngest player to hit a double hundred in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The Punjab-born cricket star’s feat came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in the first ODI of the three-match series after he played a stunning knock, scoring 208 runs off just 149 balls to help India post a mammoth total of 349/5 on the board.

Previously, the record was held by Ishan Kishan who had smashed a double century at the age of 24 years and 145 days against Bangladesh last month.

But Shubman Gill, at 23 years and 132 days, has now made the record his own after his latest heroics against the Kiwis in the Telangana capital.

In addition to toppling Ishan Kishan’s mark, Shubman Gill joined a select band of cricketers who have scored a double ton in the 50-over format. He’s the eighth batter overall to reach a score of 200 in ODIs.

Apart from Gill, the seven men who have accomplished the feat in the past are India captain Rohit Sharma, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, West Indies icon Chris Gayle, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and his teammate Ishan Kishan.

He’s the fifth Indian to achieve the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan.

Gill is the first player to slam a double hundred against New Zealand. The previous record for the highest individual score against New Zealand was held by Sachin Tendulkar who made an unbeaten 186 against the Black Caps in the same city in 1999.

Among other records, the Fazilka-born cricketer broke Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan’s records to become the quickest Indian to thousand runs in ODIs.

Shubman Gill with his hundred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, made it to the landmark in 19 matches while both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan needed 24 games to reach there.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, however, tops the list of batters who have completed 1,000 runs in the least number of innings. The Pakistan opener did it in only 18 knocks.

Shubman Gill though isn’t too far behind, having attained a thousand runs in 19 matches. He’s the joint second fastest to get there alongside another Pakistani Imam-ul-Haq.

From the outset, Shubman Gill looked in complete control of the proceedings on the ground after he came out to bat at the top of the order with skipper Rohit Sharma.

It was a stunning knock from Shubman Gill, to say the least because all other Indian batters failed in getting accustomed to the wicket.

But the youngster had no trouble whatsoever in taking the New Zealand bowlers on, smashing fours and sixes at will throughout his record-breaking knock.

Shubman Gill earned rich plaudits from captain Rohit Sharma as well who was extremely happy to see his opening partner join an elite club.

“Watching Gill bat is fantastic, clean striking and no aerial shots. We wanted to give him a run before the SL series the kind of form he was in. He’s such a free-flowing batsman,” Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

The explosive India batter’s innings wowed the great Sunil Gavaskar who credited him for having a mature head on his shoulders.

“It was an unbelievable innings. Innings of a young man who seems to have a 35-year-old head on his shoulder. The way he paced his innings, the way he was counterattacking the bowlers,” Sunil Gavaskar told India Today.

“After the hundred, the way he went into top gear was simply fantastic to watch. It was a delight because at the end of the day he seemed as fresh as a daisy. His innings certainly augurs well for the future and the ODI World Cup,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

Besides Sunil Gavaskar, several other former players, including Indian cricket’s staunchest critics, sent their best wishes for Shubman Gill.