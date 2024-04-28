Crunchyroll Games brings the retro-style Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire to gamers located in select Southeast Asian countries and India.
If diving into this JRPG intrigues you, here's all you need to know about Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire.
Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire in Select SEA Countries and India
As of April 23, 2024, Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire has been made available for players located in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and India. Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire is a game developed by Shanda Shengqu Games and published by Crunchyroll Games.
Upon the game's launch, a unique crossover event presents players with the opportunity to explore the Cuisine Dimension Spacetime Dungeons. Here, they can gather delectable rewards and summon Cuisine Dimension characters with food-themed attributes to enhance their party.
Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire Gameplay
Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire features sharp 16-bit graphics and is set in a modern fantasy world, offering players a tactical turn-based card game experience.
The game has over 400 characters to unlock and collect, ranging from valiant knights to minigun-toting waifus and, of course, the vampire protagonist of the series Lilo. Players can choose to upgrade these characters to make them stronger for battle as well as customize their looks with various outfits.
Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire also features real-time guild battles and various player-versus-player modes. like the Arena, Tower of Fate, and Guild Battles, which makes the game a bit more competitive for hardcore players.
For the more casual type of players, Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire also has auto-battling, raids, and auto-mining which saves players some time grinding items to improve their own favorite characters.
Pre-Registration Rewards
Prior to its release, Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire had a pre-registration campaign that unlocked prizes for players for each milestone reached. Here is the list of the pre-registration rewards:
- 10% Milestone – 100,000 Gold
- 30% Milestone – 5x Summon Tickets
- 50% Milestone – 10x EXP Material
- 75% Milestone – 1,250 Diamonds
- 100% Milestone – 1x Five-Star Unit
Chinese Graphic-Novel-Turned-Video Game
Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire is based on the Chinese graphic novel series Bloodline: The Illusory Noble Demon, originally known as simply Bloodline, by Chinese mangaka author Aiou. Besides the main series novels, the Bloodline franchise also spawned two prequels: “Bloodline: Fantasy Day” and “Bloodline: Lost Paradise”.
Aiou encountered controversies within the Bloodline franchise, leading to a lengthy 8-year hiatus during which he battled in court to regain the franchise's copyright. Basically, the gist of that situation was that Aiou wanted to continue publishing the story of Bloodline after the magazine that used to publish the graphic novel went out of business, which he eventually succeeded leading to the continuation of the franchise.
The first iteration of the Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire mobile game began in 2014, with localization for the United States, before the servers eventually shut down in 2018. After that, Crunchyroll Games picked up the franchise and revived it by opening new servers in June 2022, with the game's release featuring an Attack on Titan collaboration.
If you want to try out this game for yourself, Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire is available for mobile devices to download for free on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
