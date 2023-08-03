The Toronto Blue Jays have placed pitcher Trevor Richards on the IL with neck inflammation, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson. The Blue Jays recalled Bowden Francis from Triple-A Buffalo in relief of Richards.

Richards has been one of the Blue Jays' best relievers this season. He has a 2.98 ERA and 83 strikeouts against just 23 walks.

He had his best month of the season in July, when he allowed 14 hits and four earned runs through 12 appearances. He recorded a win July 14 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he pitched 1.2 inings and allowed two hits and just one earned run.

Francis, who made his major league debut in 2022, has impressed when he has been called up previously. He has a 2.30 ERA, 14 strikeouts and just four walks in 5.2 major-league innings.

He last played July 31 versus the Baltimore Orioles, when he had just one hit allowed in two innings pitched.

The Blue Jays are in the most competitive division in baseball, the AL East. They rank third in the division behind the Orioles (66-42) and Tampa Bay Rays (66-45) with a 60-49 record. Toronto is 2 1/2 games above the Boston Red Sox for the third and final Wild Card spot.

Since a streak in which it won five of six games, Toronto has lost three of four games, including two of three games against the Orioles. The Blue Jays play Baltimore once more Thursday after they won Wednesday's game, 4-1.

Richards had last pitched Tuesday versus the Orioles. He did not allow a hit and struck out two batters in one inning.