The Baltimore Orioles will try and win this four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays. We are at Rogers Centre, sharing our MLB odds series, making an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Blue Jays defeated the Orioles 4-1 on Wednesday to end a two-game slump against them. Now, they will try and even the series. Things started well for the Jays as George Springer singled to center to give Toronto the 1-0 lead. Later, Adley Rutschman clipped a single to tie the game for the Orioles. But things started to unravel for the Orioles in the sixth inning. First, starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez walked two hitters to start the inning.

Shintaro Fujinami came into the game to relieve him and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. Then, he hit Matt Chapman with the pitch to drive a run home. Fujinami then hit Danny Jensen with the pitch to drive another run home. Finally, George Springer scored on a fielding error to cement the final score.

Jack Flaherty will make his Orioles' debut today and comes in with a record of 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA. Now, the O's hope to get the best out of him as he makes his first outing with his new squad. Kevin Gausman will make the start for the Jays and comes in with a record of 8-5 with a 3.10 ERA. Recently, he went six innings while allowing one earned run. Gausman continues his fight for the AL Cy Young Award as he has tossed three straight quality starts of at least six innings in a game. Moreover, six of his last seven games have gone six innings.

The Orioles come into this game with a record of 66-42 and are the best team in the AL. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are 60-49 and sitting in third place in the AL East while trailing the Orioles by 6.5 games. The Jays are also holding onto the last wildcard spot in the AL.

Here are the Orioles-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Blue Jays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-146)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Blue Jays

TV: MASN

Stream: MLB Extra Innings and MLB TV

Time: 3:08 PM ET/12:08 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have an excellent offense. However, they could not produce much on Wednesday as Yusei Kikuchi shut them down by going six innings while allowing one earned run on six hits. And the only real threat the Orioles made was in the fourth inning. Therefore, there was not much action from the offense and plenty of struggles.

Rutschman is batting .273 with 14 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 54 runs. Likewise, he went 2 for 4 on Wednesday. Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .257 with 13 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 44 runs. Also, he went 2 for 4. Anthony Santander is batting .259 with 19 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 56 runs. However, he went 0 for 4 yesterday. Austin Hayes is hitting .280 with nine home runs, 40 RBIs, and 49 runs. Furthermore, he went 1 for 4 on Wednesday. Gunnar Henderson is batting .244 with 18 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 59 runs. Yet, he went 0 for 4 on Wednesday. The bottom four of the lineup also struggled. Unfortunately, they went a combined 2 for 14.

The Orioles will cover the spread if their offense can pick it up. Then, Flaherty needs to have a good outing.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays only needed four runs to score. However, that was all they needed. The Jays are dealing with an injury to their best player as they put Bo Bichette on IL after he suffered a knee injury on Monday. Regardless, Toronto still has some hitters that can produce.

Whit Merrifield is batting .297 with nine home runs, 50 RBIs, and 45 runs. However, he went 0 for 4 on Wednesday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .265 with 17 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 53 runs. Sadly, he went 0 for 3 on Wednesday. Springer is batting .247 with 13 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 51 runs. Yet, he went 1 for 3. Chapman is hitting .256 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 58 runs. Also, he went hitless on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if they can string some more runs today. Also, they need Gausman to pitch well and dominate this dangerous Baltimore lineup.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Jays have a Cy Young contender on the mound. Therefore, expect him to tote out his best performance. Gausman is going to lock in on this lineup and find ways to get them out. Thus, the Jays will cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+122)