The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Houston Astros. Our MLB odds series has our Blue Jays Astros prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays Astros.
The Toronto Blue Jays know that making the playoffs in the American League will be a challenge. The American League East has a very good chance of once again being the toughest division in baseball, even though the National League West might have something to say about that in 2024. The New York Yankees have gotten off to a great start. The Baltimore Orioles figure to be very strong once again. If the Tampa Bay Rays can continue to turn prospects into quality major leaguers, they figure to make a run at a playoff spot. The Blue Jays know that if they don't finish at least third in the A.L. East, they could be in trouble in terms of playing October baseball.
So far this season, the Jays have managed to survive. Their first-week schedule has been rough, with four in Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays and three in Houston against the Astros. The Jays are 3-3, which is a good result. Very good baseball teams — teams which qualify for the playoffs — play .500 ball against quality opponents and dominate the lesser teams on their schedule. The Jays are achieving that in their first week.
The Jays were on the verge of being shut out in consecutive games on Tuesday night in Houston, but Davis Schneider hit a two-run home run off Houston closer Josh Hader in the top of the ninth to not only avoid the shutout, but give the Jays a 2-1 win over the Astros. The Jays did not land either Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto in the offseason despite making an attempt to bring in at least one of the two. Having struck out in the realm of player acquisition, the Jays simply need more from the guys they already have, chiefly Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alek Manoah. If Toronto gets bounce-back seasons from both Vladdy and Manoah, the team's ceiling will rise considerably, but we don't know the timetable for the return of either player.
Here are the Blue Jays-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Astros Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-166)
Houston Astros: -1.5 (+138)
Over: 9 (-105)
Under: 9 (-115)
How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Astros
TV: Sportsnet (Blue Jays) / Space City Home Network (Astros) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT
Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread
The Blue Jays did not play great defense behind starting pitcher Chris Bassitt against the Rays last Friday. Bo Bichette couldn't collect an infield chopper, allowing a Tampa Bay runner to reach base. Then Bassitt gave up a grand slam. Bassitt did not look bad overall, but the one big inning sank him against the Rays. Bassitt will obviously try to avoid giving up the big knock. If he can stay out of the big inning, the Jays should like their chances.
Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread
The Astros have won only one game this season. They are going to heat up at some point. They are too good not to. The laws of averages suggest that Houston is due for another win. The Astros are going to play this game with great urgency, more than what the Jays can offer.
Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick
Stay away from this game. Toronto is confident after Tuesday night, but Houston is bound to play better at some point.
Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5