Bobbi Althoff is the young lady who seemingly popped up from thin as the host of her show, “The Really Good Podcast.” She's had Tyga, and Drake, and even made Mark Cuban sit on the floor in her series, according to Dallasnews. The strange thing is that every person she interviews, no matter how big they are, seems to have relatively good chemistry with the rising podcast host. Perhaps, that would give meaning to the title of her podcast.

Still, that doesn't explain how she even managed to get to interview Drake on a bed inside a Memphis locker room. You don't just get these A-classers if you're someone new in the game. Even nepo babies have a tough time landing names like Althoff has. What's really going on here? Pretty privelidge? Bribery? Blackmail? Whatever the case, we can truthfully say “The Really Good Podcast” does provide some gold content. After watching one full episode, you'll get how she conducts them moving forward and you're instantly sucked into her realm.

Whatever the case, it feels like people don't know much about Althoff, so let's find out more about her.

How She Landed Drake

In just her fourth episode, Althoff snagged a viral interview with Drake that ignited social media. While some questioned if she's an industry plant, Althoff dismissed the notion. She explained her strategy to Cosmopolitan was straightforward.

Althoff used TikTok, offering $300 to anyone who could connect her with a celebrity for her podcast. Comedian Rick Glassman became her first guest after someone tagged him. She replicated this for Funny Marco. When Drake liked her interview clip and followed her, she reached out and he agreed.

“I decided to shoot my shot,” Althoff said. “I DMed Drake, he said yes. We flew to Memphis within days to record after the initial DM.”

TikTok Beginnings

Althoff joined TikTok in 2021, primarily sharing content about motherhood. Her early posts centered on her pregnancy with her second daughter.

In a July 2021 TikTok, Althoff mouthed the lyrics to Minaj's “Grindin'” while displaying text that read, “when people choose to have their kids in their 20's instead of waiting till they are at least 35+.” She humorously mimicked comments about being a young mom, jokingly singing along to the lyrics “dang little mama you is such a loser.”

Throughout 2022, she continued to post pregnancy-related videos, including dancing and enduring the heat at Disneyland while joking about being “10 months pregnant.”

“I hoped I’d walk her out or something but that's not happening,” she said, playfully suggesting she'd remain pregnant forever.

Mom Of 2

To maintain privacy, Althoff uses the pseudonyms “Concrete” and “Richard” for her two daughters. While she shields their faces, she introduced her younger child on TikTok after the baby's birth in June 2022.

In an initial video, Althoff prepared to do chores while baby-wearing her newborn. She humorously played along with the “Concrete” name, stating she'd handle tasks with her little one.

Addressing a critique of the name “Concrete,” she responded in a later video. Defending her choice, she expressed that the name embodies strength. Althoff, with a background in construction, shared that her daughter's full name is “Concrete Sawdust Althoff,” promoting unconventional names for a brighter future.

When Did The Podcast Start?

Althoff launched her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, in April 2023. One of her initial guests was Tammin Sursok, who portrayed Jenna on Pretty Little Liars. Althoff's distinctive style emerged as she playfully questioned Sursok's role on the show.

She has since hosted various influencers and stars on her podcast, including TikTok sensation Morgan Presley and Not Dead Yet actor Rick Glassman.

In an April TikTok post promoting her podcast, Althoff shared her dream of having her own podcast. Despite initial skepticism, she persisted and even secured a famous neighbor for an episode.

Althoff explained in an August 2023 TODAY interview that she used her trademark “dry humor” character for the podcast, clarifying that it differs from her real-life personality.

Mark Cuban Loved It

In a 58-minute episode, Althoff employed her distinctive interview style to engage Cuban. They discussed Mavericks, Shark Tank, wealth, and even her podcast's potential investment. (Cuban declined.) They connected over shared birthdays, lactose intolerance, and Target shopping habits.

Cuban shared, “Had a blast doing it. Bobbi is talented and different. There was never a dull moment!”

Since its YouTube posting on Thursday, the interview garnered over 1 million views and 4,600+ comments. The podcast trended on YouTube the following Friday.

Cuban, a podcast industry advocate, learned about Althoff through her agent. The interview took place in a casual setting, with both seated on a warehouse floor, holding microphones and water bottles.