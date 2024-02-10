Boise State faces Utah State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Boise State Utah State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Boise State Broncos take on the Utah State Aggies. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Boise State Utah State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Boise State Utah State.

The Mountain West continues to provide one of the best college basketball conference races in the nation. The league should get at least four NCAA Tournament berths, probably five, and very possibly six. The Mountain West, which sent San Diego State all the way to the Final Four and the national championship game last season, should have a significant presence in the March Madness bracket this season. This league isn't as deep as the Big 12. It might not be a cutthroat league from top to bottom the way the Big 12 is. However, when any of the top six teams in this conference get together, it's a big event and a showdown to be cherished. Utah State and Boise State are indeed part of that top six, so this game in Logan, Utah, should be very interesting.

Boise State is good enough to win on the road in Albuquerque and conquer the New Mexico Lobos. However, this team is also shaky enough to have lost at home to UNLV. There is a noticeable degree of variance between the best and worst versions of Boise State, and the Broncos know they need to find another measure of consistency if they want to feel good about their chances in March.

Utah State is in search of a bounce-back game right now. The Aggies were clobbered in each of their two most recent games, one week ago at San Diego State and then earlier this week at home versus Nevada. Utah State was surprisingly dominated by Nevada on its home floor in The Spectrum, a result few people anticipated. Utah State was very deficient at both ends of the floor. These were not games in which the Aggies played well but simply got beaten by a better team. No, Utah State got blitzed twice. The Aggies know they have to be a lot better if they want to win here and turn their season around.

Here are the Boise State-Utah State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-Utah State Odds

Boise State Broncos: +3.5 (-102)

Utah State Aggies: -3.5 (-120)

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How To Watch Boise State vs Utah State

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

Boise State won outright a week ago as an 11.5-point underdog on the road at New Mexico. Any team which can do that is pretty good. Also consider that Boise State led Utah State by seven points midway through the second half of their previous meeting this season before fading down the stretch. Boise State showed it was a good team and could match up against Utah State. BSU just lost the plot late. This time, it will be different. Also, Utah State has played bad basketball in its last two games. BSU is catching USU at the right time.

Why Utah State Could Cover the Spread

When we predicted the Boise State-Colorado State game on February 6, we noted that Boise State did not yet have a week off in its schedule. Every Mountain West team gets a week in which it plays just one game, not two. Boise State has not yet had that week this season. The Broncos are aching for a longer rest, but going up against an angry and motivated Utah State team in The Spectrum is not the right situation for them. They will get rest after this game, not before it. That won't be enough to help them here against the wounded and dangerous Aggies, who have this game lined up in their favor.

Final Boise State-Utah State Prediction & Pick

The Boise State Broncos might be running on fumes. Their lack of extended rest will catch up with them here. Take Utah State.

Final Boise State-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Utah State -3.5