Boise State faces Colorado State. Our college basketball odds series includes our Boise State Colorado State prediction, odds, and pick.

The Boise State Broncos take on the Colorado State Rams. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Boise State Colorado State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Boise State Colorado State.

The Mountain West has one of the most exciting and interesting conference races in the country, with several teams battling it out for not just the league championship, but also NCAA Tournament at-large berths. The Mountain West has a really good chance of getting several teams into March Madness this season. It helps the Mountain West that prominent conferences such as the ACC and Pac-12 might get only three teams in instead of five or six. That leaves a lot of open slots the MWC is poised to take advantage of.

Boise State and Colorado State are both playing more than well enough to make the NCAA Tournament. These two teams want to make sure they don't suffer a four- or five-game losing streak, and that they play above-.500 ball for the rest of the season. That should be good enough to make the Big Dance and give these programs a chance to do something special.

Boise State put together a huge performance at New Mexico over the weekend, taking down the Lobos and giving UNM its first home-court loss of the season. Going into The Pit in Albuquerque is never easy for a visiting team, but Boise State prevailed thanks to a career game from Max Rice, who scored 35 points and hit seven 3-pointers. He was on fire. Boise State can't count on that level of shooting from Rice in every game, but the Broncos know they can conquer any daunting road venue in the Mountain West. Next up: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, where Colorado State is always tough to beat.

Colorado State responded the right way after its inexplicable last-minute collapse against Wyoming in late January. The Rams led by 11 with 54 seconds left and lost all of that lead. CSU then blew a four-point lead with two minutes remaining in overtime and lost outright to Wyoming. That game could have shaken and shattered a lot of teams, but CSU has shown great toughness to bounce back with victories over San Diego State and Fresno State. The Rams hope to keep things rolling against Boise State in one of the better matchups on the Tuesday slate in college hoops.

Here are the Boise State-Colorado State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-Colorado State Odds

Boise State Broncos: +5.5 (-112)

Colorado State Rams: -5.5 (-108)

Over: 140.5 (-105)

Under: 140.5 (-115)

How To Watch Boise State vs Colorado State

Time: 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT

TV: Local/regional cable, Mountain West Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

The spread is really large for two teams which have both proven how good they are. Of course Colorado State will not be easy to handle at home, but Boise State is a good team which figures to battle for 40 minutes and not let go of this game. BSU just won outright as an 11.5-point underdog on the road at New Mexico. The Broncos easily covered. They might not win the game outright, but does anyone think Colorado State will run away with this game? CSU is a good, tough team, but the Rams very nearly lost at home to Air Force. They beat UNLV narrowly at home. They have not been a juggernaut on their home floor. They have played multiple close games within the conference. Boise State is a contender for the Mountain West regular season championship and just won in The Pit in Albuquerque. Why is the spread this big? It doesn't make sense.

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams are favored by more points than one might first think because Boise State has been playing two games per week for the past several weeks. Teams get a full week off at some point in their conference seasons, but Boise State hasn't gotten that one-week break just yet. Boise State might be fatigued and a little spent for this road game, while Colorado State has been playing great ball since its implosion at Wyoming.

Final Boise State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

The fact that Boise State hasn't had an extended between-game break in several weeks makes it hard to pick the Broncos, even though the spread feels too large. Stay away from this game and wait for a live-betting play.

Final Boise State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Boise State +5.5