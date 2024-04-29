The Atlanta Braves begin a west coast road trip as they visit the Seattle Mariners Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Max Fried will get the start for the Braves. Bryce Miller will take the mound for the Mariners.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Braves-Mariners Odds
Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline: -154
Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline: +130
Over: 7.5 (-105)
Under: 7.5 (-115)
How to Watch Braves vs. Mariners
Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Root Sports
Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Braves have Max Fried on the bump, and he is coming off a complete game three-hit shutout against the Miami Marlins. That is his third very good start in a row, so he is throwing the ball like one of the best pitchers in the MLB. In fact, Fried's average opponent exit velocity, and hard hit percentage are in the 96th, and 95th percentile. Fried generates a lot of weak contact, and that will work to his advantage in this game. If he can continue to pitch as he has been, the Braves will win this game.
Atlanta's lineup is one of the best in baseball. They lead the MLB in batting average, slugging percentage, wOBA, average exit velocity, and hard hit percentage. They are one of the toughest teams to face in the MLB, and pitchers can easily have a bad game against them. If the Braves continue to hit as they have been, they will win this game.
Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win
Seattle has Bryce Miller on the mound, and he is having a great season. His WHIP is under 1.00, and his ERA is under 3.00. After giving up four runs in his first start, Miller has allowed three earned runs in his last 23.1 innings. He has been at the top of his game, and that has to continue in this one. As long as Miller continues with his hot hand, the Mariners will have a chance to win this game at home to begin the series.
The Mariners may not have a great batting average, but they do excel in some other categories. Seattle is fourth in hard hit percentage, fifth in average exit velocity, and they do a great job not chasing pitches off the plate. Seattle has to be at their best offensively against the Braves pitching staff, and especially against the Fried. If the Mariners find a way to be good offensively in this game, and make some hard contact against Fried, they are going to win Monday night.
Final Braves-Mariners Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game between two great pitchers. Both pitchers are throwing the ball extremely well, and that should continue in this game. When it comes to picking a winner, I am going to go with the better offensive team. Another thing to keep in mind is the Braves have won all five of Fried's starts this season. For Monday night, the better offensive team is the Braves. I will take the Braves to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.
Final Braves-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+118)