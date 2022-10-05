Whatever morsel of hope of winning the National League East division the New York Mets were coddling entering Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves promptly eviscerated all that with a 2-1 road win over the Miami Marlins. That meant that the Mets no longer have a shot at regaining their lead in the NL East — and winning the division crown. For Brian Snitker and the Braves, that simply means that they remain the kings of the NL East, as they now have won the division crown for the fifth year in a row.

Snitker spoke a bit about the Braves pocketing another division title despite the odds stacked against them for the most part of the season.

“They never stop believing in themselves,” Snitker said about the Braves, as his players celebrate on the field.

The manner with which the Braves managed to win the NL East title this season was nothing short of spectacular. At one point back in August, FanGraphs gave the Braves just a 3.2 percent chance of winning the NL East, as the New York Mets seemingly were on their way to finally end the reign of Atlanta. But a regression on the part of the Mets in September combined with the Braves getting hot and winning games allowed them to creep back into contention. Their three-game sweep of the Mets in a series that started last Friday was pivotal, as that allowed the Braves to completely get the solo lead in the division.

The Braves will look to close out the regular season with a win Wednesday in the series finale versus Miami.